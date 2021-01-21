Sark Speaks On Longhorns Takeover: 'We're Chasing Greatness'

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to fans and alumni via a virtual meeting on Tuesday, outlining his vision for the program going forward

The Texas Longhorns have started a new journey under head coach Steve Sarkisian. ... A journey that fans hope, will return the program to its rightful place among the college football elite.

"You have to go for it,'' Sark said Tuesday in a virtual meeting with fans and alumni, adding that he and the program must "chase greatness.''

Since the exit of Mack Brown following the 2013 season, Texas has been in a funk, struggling to find its identity as programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma have left it in the dust.

In fact, in 16 seasons under Brown, Texas was one of the most successful programs in the country, going 158-48 overall (a 76.7-percent win percentage), winning 10 bowl games, two Big 12 titles, and a national championship.

In the seven seasons without Brown at the helm, however, the Longhorns have gone just 48-38, just 10 fewer losses than Brown had during his entire tenure.

READ MORE: Sources Reveal Why Texas Couldn’t Hire Ex Tennessee Head Coach

But after nearly a decade of underachieving under Tom Herman and Charlie Strong, and Sarkisian now in place, the expectations for the program are once again beginning to soar.

“This is a great opportunity,” Sarkisian said in the meeting. “It’s clearly a great challenge. There’s high expectations and high goals here, but that’s what you embrace. You have to go for it. You have to be willing to chase greatness. You have to put yourself in position to compete and win championships. That’s what we’ll do."

From the outside looking in, talking about championships in Austin may seem a bit lofty. But for Sarkisian, it is simply a matter of "When,'' not "If.''

So what does Sarkisian have to do to get the Longhorns back where they want to go? As one might expect, it all begins with recruiting and player development. However, Sarkisian is still in the process of getting to know the university, the program, and in turn, his players.

READ MORE: Can Longhorns Star RB Compete For Heisman in 2021?

Sarkisian has time to figure out what he has, with the beginning of spring football still to two months away. Ever-confident, however, Sarkisian is already excited about what he has at his disposal.

“First of all, I want to learn the roster,” Sarkisian said. “I know them from afar. I know the names. I know what some of the game tape looks like. I really want to learn our team. ... The relationship-building, the culture-building, is another key component in this process.”

The 46-year-old coach has a lot to consider, as he is inheriting a talented roster that comes equipped with its very own NFL prospects and Heisman contenders. ... Not to mention an exciting and talented up and coming quarterback, and a lot of recruiting momentum.



“I think we’ve got a good, young roster to work with," Sark said. "I think we’re going to recruit really well. At the end of the day, we’ve got to find a way to win those close games in the end, which clearly has snake-bitten this program here a little bit the last couple of years.”

READ MORE: Could Top Texas Recruit Follow In Westlake Stars’ QB Footsteps?

The list of changes and improvements needed under Sarkisian's tenure is long, but that doesn't mean things can't move in a positive direction quickly. Especially at a program like Texas, which has the resources to accomplish anything, despite underachieving for nearly a decade.

“I firmly believe it’s not going to take us as long as maybe some of the outsiders think,” Sarkisian said.

Undoubtedly, the "chase for greatness'' has begun.