College Football 25 Overall Rating Leaked For Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers
With the release of EA CFB 25 drawing closer and closer, EA Sports has begun to unveil important information regarding gameplay, and ratings, for the much-anticipated video game. In a gameplay reveal posted on Monday, it was revealed that Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will be a 92-rated player, possibly a bit lower than many fans predictions.
In a gameplay first-look video, popular NCAA football YouTuber Bordeaux and cover athlete Donovan Edwards squared off in the public’s first showing of full gameplay of the game. Edwards played as his own Michigan Wolverines against the Longhorns, and a still from the games head-to-head ratings matchups showed a few stats that Ewers will possess in game.
Alongside his 92 rating, Ewers will have 81 speed, 68 break sack, and 90 throw under pressure. Though not known for his speed, Ewers received a generous number here, especially given how important speed can be when using a quarterback. Ewers may not be great at evading sacks, but his overall rating and stats while under pressure show that he may be one of the best quarterbacks to use in the game come July 19.
Now the question is, who will be better at the position than Ewers? Of returning Power Four quarterbacks, just Georgia’s Carson Beck and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel had more passing yards than Ewers in 2023.
When using the adjusted passing yards per attempt stat, one used to gauge a quarterback’s effectiveness per dropback, Ewers falls behind the likes of Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, and Missouri’s Brady Cook.
A 92 rating on EA’s Madden NFL 24 is right in line with fourth highest-rated quarterback Josh Allen, who was fourth in the NFL in passing yards in 2023. By those standards, one could expect two-to-four players rated above Ewers in the new game.
Beck seems like a shoo-in, and Gabriel would make sense, but after those two one could argue Ewers is a better passer than anyone else in the nation. Wherever he ends up standing, Ewers will be one of the best pocket-passers in the game and a 92 rating should give Texas fans plenty of talent entering their dynasty-mode careers.