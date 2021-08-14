Sports Illustrated home
Colts Jim Irsay Talks Longhorns Sam Ehlinger; "The Next Montana or Brady?"

Colts owner Jim Irsay has been very impressed with former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger
Author:

As much as any rookie sixth-round NFL pick can, Sam Ehlinger has the world at his fingertips, wowing the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff and fans with his stellar play thus far in training camp. 

Ehlinger has been so good, in fact, that Colts owner Jim Irsay made a lofty comparison to two of the game's all-time greats for the former Texas Longhorns star -- one of which is coming fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl win.

“With Sam, we’re always hoping and you think, ‘Where’s the next Montana or Brady? Could that be him?," Irsay said. "You just don’t know.”

Lofty comparisons indeed. 

Montana, a late third-round with the 82nd pick by the San Fransico 49ers in 1979, was long considered the best quarterback to ever play the game. 

That is, however, until Brady was picked with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. 

Brady would go on to win six Super bowls with New England, winning his seventh with Tampa Bay last season. 

READ MORE: Does SEC Move Improve Longhorns Chances With Arch Manning?

Ehlinger, however, is still waiting for a chance to start his first NFL Preseason game, and is still learning the NFL ropes. 

“I’m just trying to always have a plan at the line of scrimmage,” Ehlinger told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve just been focusing so much on anticipating and getting my timing square. That’s what all the film study and prep is for.”

Ehlinger will see an NFL field for the first time on Sunday in the Colts preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

