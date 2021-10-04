Which Longhorns' Defender Has Been The Biggest Surprise?

October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Cooking Up Trouble: Texas Nickel DB Off To Stellar Campaign

Anthony Cook continues to be a breakout star in 2021 for Texas.
Author:

What works for one system might not for another. Texas defensive back Anthony Cook wasn't a starter for former defensive coordinator Chris Ash's system. 

He's working fine for new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. 

Cook, who enters his senior season, continues to have a year for the ages as the new starting nickel defender on the Longhorns' defense. If fans can take away anything from Saturday's 32-27 victory over TCU, it's to never give up on a player before it's too late. 

One played changed the trajectory of the game, and it started with Cook's hit of the afternoon. 

READ MORE: Texas-Oklahoma Site of ESPN's College Gameday

During the third quarter, TCU quarterback Max Duggan felt the pressure up the middle but missed the nickel defender blitzing off the edge. The 6-foot-1 corner recorded the sack, jarred the ball loose for a fumble, and recovered it for Texas' third takeaway of the day. 

Texas (4-1, 2-0 BIg 12) would settle for a 28-yard field from Cameron Dicker, extending its lead by nine. 

“Cookie’s been playing great all year,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Saturday. “We knew coming into the season that position was going to be one of, what's going to happen at our Star? And Anthony has stepped up, and in my opinion, he's continued to play better week in and week out."

There never was a doubt that Cook could be special. As a recruit coming out of Lamar High School, he finished as an All-American defensive back and one of the top defenders in the state of Texas. 

READ MORE: Texas' Bijan Robinson: A Heisman Front-Runner in Every Way

Ash and former defensive coordinator Todd Orlando both viewed Cook as a depth piece with upside. He started six games prior to the 2021 season while playing in 35 over the past three seasons. 

When Kwiatkowski joined Sarkisian's staff, he was keen on adding a player that could work well as a blitzer, but also excel in coverage. Cook fit the bill, earning back the job over former starter Chris Adimora. 

This season, Cook has transformed into one of Texas' top defenders and a breakout name in the Big 12. He currently ranks first on the team in pass breakups (two) and third in total tackles (24). He’s also recorded two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. 

You're seeing his growth — obviously, the sack-fumble was a huge play," Sarkisian said. "And his ability to tackle, setting an edge, the versatility he provides.”

The Longhorns return to the DFW area to take on Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. 

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Jump Back Into AP Top 25; Oklahoma Next

