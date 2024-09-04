Derek Jeter To Serve As Michigan Honorary Captain Saturday
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will serve as the Honorary Captain for the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday when they take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns will travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at The Big House.
The game will be nationally televised on FOX beginning at 11 am CT.
Jeter was born in New Jersey but grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and has been a frequent visitor to the Big House in the past.
The Longhorns are coming into the game following a 52-0 whitewashing of Colorado State at home.
The Wolverines opened up the defense of their College Football Playoff Championship with a shutout of their own at home over Fresno State. They won the game 30-0.
SEC defenses are known to be able to stop the run. If Texas can stop the run and force Michigan to throw the ball, it could be a long afternoon for the home team.
Texas comes in with a loaded offense led by Quinn Ewers who seems to always rise to the occasion in big games.
"You want these types of games, you want those building blocks to help mold your team," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said, "And really get you where you need to be."'
Moore also said Texas provides a variety of problems on offense,
"Texas presents challenges on offense with Ewers at quarterback and the way Sark calls the game," Moore said, "The receivers are fast and their running back is really good, We are super excited for Saturday."
Moore will counter with his own quarterback Davis Warren, who Moore calls a fighter.
"He handled the moment well," Moore said, "He is selfless, a phenomenal teammate ...the ultimate team guy you want as your quarterback."