The Great, Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas' Citrus Bowl Win vs. Michigan

On the final day of 2025, the Texas Longhorns showed that despite missing out on the College Football Playoff, they are in a good position heading into 2026. The Longhorns defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 41-27, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday afternoon, behind a flurry of 17 straight fourth-quarter points to escape with a double-digit victory.

Ahead of kickoff at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, the Citrus Bowl felt like a true transition opportunity for the Longhorns, with a plethora of young players getting to step into larger roles on a national stage. And Texas took advantage, not only getting to see the state of its position groups and roster, but also building momentum into the new year with an emphatic final win.

Before head coach Steve Sarkisian and company turn the page to the upcoming portal period and offseason, here is the great, good, bad and ugly from the Longhorns' bowl game performance against Michigan.

Great - Arch Manning takes matters into his own hands

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium.

If college football was not sold on Arch Manning's ability and potential already, the Citrus Bowl helped his case.

Manning tallied 376 total yards and four total touchdowns versus the Wolverines, proving his dual-threat identity through two paydirt-hitting runs in the second half.

Despite receiving pocket pressure on plenty of occasions, Manning was not sacked a single time, impressively using his legs to evade defenders. One of the most notable examples came on a crucial fourth-and-two in the final quarter, when he found a gap up the middle to gain 15 yards and move the chains. Manning went on to find freshman wide receiver Kaliq Lockett on a 30-yard touchdown plays later to give Texas the lead at 31-27.

Manning's production was complemented by a 105-yard rushing showing by Christian Clark, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored the Longhorns' first touchdown. Texas will look to the portal to boost its running back room, but Clark certainly advocated for a real role in the backfield next season with his game in Orlando.

Manning and Clark gave Texas just its second and third 100-yard rushing performances of the season, the sole other one coming when Quintrevion Wisner ran all over Texas A&M in the finale.

Good - second-half defense made life tough for Bryce Underwood

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) intercepts a pass intended for Michigan Wolverines tight end Deakon Tonielli (88) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.

The Longhorns' defense, down most of its notable starters from the regular season, struggled to contain the Michigan run game led by quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Bryson Kudzal for much of the contest.

On the Wolverines' 69-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, 56 of the yards came on the ground. Michigan's opening fourth-quarter drive culminated with a Bryce Underwood rushing touchdown (which seemed close to a fumble-turned-touchback). In the end, Texas gave up 178 yards to Michigan runners.

But as the pace of the game sped up in the second half and situational down and distances forced Underwood to lean on his arm talent, Texas was able to successfully force him into questionable decisions. On a third-and-17 from the Texas 25-yard line in the third quarter, Underwood's throw was undercut by cornerback Wardell Mack to keep Michigan points off the board.

Then, in the fourth quarter, linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith picked Underwood off on another third down to really turn the tide of the game in Texas' favor. On the following drive, Smith did so again with a toe-tap grab on the sideline to ice it for the Longhorns after Manning's 60-yard rushing touchdown.

Though inexperienced and undermanned, the Texas defense showed a fight, resilience and attentiveness that signal good things to come under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Bad - special teams unit struggles on returns

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns kicker Mason Shipley (49) kicks the ball for a point after against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium.

Kicker Mason Shipley was obviously a bright spot for the Longhorns, hitting both of his field goal opportunities from 43 and 51 yards.

But as it came to returns, both offensively and defensively, Texas was not at its best.

Ryan Niblett, who has consistently been a game-changer for Texas on special teams, handed Michigan points with a fumble on a kickoff early on. On Niblett's most positive punt return of the contest, which would have set up Texas in Michigan territory, the Longhorns were called for an illegal block in the back. That subsequent drive only lasted four plays and ended in a punt of Texas' own.

On the defensive side of returns, the Longhorns gave up 143 yards to returner Andrew Marsh across four kickoffs, including returns of 43 and 51 in the third quarter. The Wolverines found themselves in advantageous field position multiple times. Though extending a drive over 45 yards only once, Michigan was still able to put 27 points on the scoreboard.

The film from this special teams showing will provide key learning lessons for Jeff Banks' unit moving into 2026.

Ugly - last drive of first half shows Texas' offensive weaknesses

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) during the first half at Camping World Stadium.

Tied 17-17 on the scoreboard, the Longhorns got the ball back with 2:30 remaining in the half on their own 45-yard line. Two Clark rushes later and Texas had made its way 18 yards into Michigan territory. By the one-minute mark, the Longhorns were on the fringe of the redzone.

However, much of the progression made on the drive was soon lost.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone dropped a pass on first down that would have brought Texas even closer to paydirt. The following play saw Ryan Wingo drop a pass in the endzone and left tackle Trevor Goosby get called for an ineligible man downfield penalty.

Points were still on the table at this point, but then came an early snap from center Connor Robertson, while Manning was looking at the sideline, which resulted in a 22-yard loss. The drive had officially turned on its head. Now out of field-goal range, head coach Steve Sarkisian was forced to bring on punter Jack Bouwmeester.

The sequence left 40 seconds on the clock for the Wolverines, who drove 44 yards but missed a last-second field goal.

Texas' two-minute drill, or at least the back half of it, exposed two of Texas' biggest flaws offensively from this season: drops from pass-catchers and frustrating outcomes from the offensive line. As Sarkisian turns the page to the portal and the rest of the offseason, these two weaknesses will certainly be on his mind as areas in need of improvement.