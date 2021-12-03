Texas CB D'Shawn Jamison Makes NFL Draft Decision

Texas cornerback D'Shawn Jamison was the team's top cover man in 2021. Fans will be seeing more of him in 2022.

Jamison announced via Twitter he would return for another season under Steve Sarkisian. With the COVID-19 pandemic offering an extra year of eligibility to all players, Jamison can still play despite his four-year letterman.

As one of the leaders of the locker room, Jamison's return is a positive development for the Texas secondary under the direction of current defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. The Longhorns will however need to replace one cornerback following the declaration of fifth-year senior Josh Thompson from last month.

A three-year starter for the Horns, Jamison has logged 31 career starts and played in 48 games. Last season, he recorded 35 tackles, one pass deflection, and an interception in 12 games.

Recruited as a cornerback, Jamison has experience on both sides of the football. In 2018, then-coach Tom Herman asked him to transition over to wide receiver room for depth purposes.

The biggest value for the fifth-year player comes on special teams. As the leading returner, Jamison averaged 26.6 kick return yards and 8.5 punt return yards per attempt in four seasons. He also scored three touchdowns since arriving in Austin.

Sarkisian is looking towards the transfer portal this offseason, telling reporters the team could add as many as "33 new names" before the start of spring ball. Defensively, linebacker will likely be a point of emphasis to address should veteran DeMarvion Overshown declare for the draft in the coming weeks.

Sophomore Jaylan Ford came along strong towards the season's end, but the group underperformed as a whole.

Texas will not play in a bowl game this season following a 5-7 season.

