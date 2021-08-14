Sports Illustrated home
D'Shawn Jamison Leads Three Longhorns On Senior Bowl Watch List

The Longhorns' special teams ace is the most prominent Texas name on the watch list, but who are the other two?
D’Shawn Jamison led three Texas Longhorns selected to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, released earlier this week.

Jamison was joined by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive back Josh Thompson.

Jamison was one of the top special teams players in the Big 12 in 2020, as he set a UT single-season record with a 31.7 yards-per-return average on kickoffs. His 564 kickoff return yards rank as the third-most in a season in Texas history. He did that in just nine games, as he missed the Red River Showdown game with Oklahoma.

As a cornerback, Jamison logged 31 tackles (25 solo) and broke up six passes.

READ MORE: Report: Big 10, Pac 12, and ACC Discussing "Alliance" In Response To SEC Expansion

Overshown is coming off a 2020 in which he transitioned from defensive back to linebacker and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. He also earned Defensive MVP honors in the Alamo Bowl. Overshown had 60 tackles, a team-high seven pass breakups, and a team-high two interceptions.

Thompson started all of Texas’ games in 2020 as he finished with 28 tackles, three pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one interception.

Three Longhorns Earn Spots On Senior Bowl Watch List

The Texas Longhorns had a difference-making trio earn places on the Senior Bowl watch list

News

Report: Big 10, Pac 12, and ACC Discussing "Alliance" In Response To SEC Expansion

In response to the moves of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, the ACC, Pac 12, and Big 10 have reportedly held preliminary discussion on forming an alliance

News

Colts Jim Irsay Talks Longhorns Sam Ehlinger; "The Next Montana or Brady?"

Colts owner Jim Irsay has been very impressed with former Texas Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger

Only college seniors and fourth-year junior graduates are eligible for the game. Fourth-year junior graduates must have graduated by the December prior to the game to be eligible.

READ MORE: Colts Jim Irsay Talks Longhorns Sam Ehlinger; "The Next Montana or Brady?"

The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama. In the 2021 NFL Draft, 106 Senior Bowl players were drafted, with 36 of them taken in the first three rounds.

The Longhorns are just a few weeks away from starting the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin. Sarkisian’s debut as head coach will be Sept. 4 when the Longhorns host Louisiana, followed by a road trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face their former Southwest Conference rivals — and future Southeastern Conference rivals — Razorbacks.

