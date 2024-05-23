EA College Football 25 Preview: Predicting Player Ratings for Texas Longhorns Offense
With the highly-anticipated release of EA's College Football 25, the first college football video game in over a decade, many fans of the sport are speculating about the top player ratings in the game. The Texas Longhorns are sure to be one of the highest-rated teams in the game with a mix of success in last year’s season, the transfer portal and in recruiting. Though all ratings are pure guesses at this point in the year, it can still be fun to speculate how good some of the best Texas players will be rated.
QB Quinn Ewers: 95 Overall, Best Stat: Medium Accuracy
The cover star will likely enter as a top-three rated quarterback in the game as one of the few returning starters on a top 10 team. Ewers will not be rated as high as players like Johnny Manziel and Denard Robinson were in past games, but his accuracy and throw power will boost his rating toward an elite number.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning has declined being in the game, so he will likely be replaced by a placeholder fake player with a rating in the 80s. Otherwise, true freshman Trey Owens is the only other player of note in the quarterback room and will likely be rated around a 75 given his status as the number 21 quarterback in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.
RB CJ Baxter: 89 Overall, Best Stat: Break Tackle
Baxter was third among all freshman Power 5 running backs in yards per carry while splitting a backfield with the likes of Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue. Baxter is poised to lead the running back room and make a large impact in Austin alongside Blue and Tre Wisner. Baxter is a great power runner and ball carrier who will likely be one of the highest-rated running backs in breaking tackle.
Blue will probably be rated in the low 80s while Wisner will likely join Owens in the 75 range. Neither have done enough on the field to warrant elite ratings, but both will be rated in the high 90s in speed, while Blue will likely have great agility and juking stats.
WR Isaiah Bond: 93 Overall, Best Stat: Speed
Bond’s rating may be inflated higher than many would expect, but being anointed the top receiver in the transfer portal will likely push that number higher than expected. Bond has only 888 receiving yards in his career, but his blistering speed and his status will make him one of the most fun receivers to use in the game.
Players like Silas Bolden and Matthew Golden will probably be rated in the mid to low 80s. Neither are true stars, but both have the experience and athleticism to become important pieces in the Longhorns offense. Their ratings would likely reflect that.
Sophomore Johntay Cook will be an interesting rating to monitor. He was a highly-rated recruit but didn’t do much in his freshman year. Similar to Baxter, his rating may be bumped because of the potential he brings. Cook could be the second-highest rated receiver, or the fourth, making him an intriguing player. Ryan Wingo, the true freshman, will be another receiver with a fairly good rating based off of his potential as a prospect.
TE Amari Niblack: 85 Overall, Best Stat: Catching
Niblack is a streaky receiving tight end without a ton of production in his sophomore year. Given that he was the top-rated tight end transfer this year, also coming from Alabama with Bond, Niblack will probably see a solid rating around 85, with catching being his best stat.
Gunnar Helm, the veteran of the tight end group, will not have glamorous ratings given his little receiving production, but he may be one of the highest rated run-blocking tight ends in the entire game.
Offensive Line: 90 Overall Average
The Longhorns project to have one of the best o-line’s in the nation in 2024, making it easy to expect the average rating to hover around 90. Kelvin Banks Jr. may be the highest rated lineman in the entire game, and Jake Majors as a fifth-year senior will also be one of the best centers. With the rest of the linemen hovering in the mid to high 80s, the Longhorns should be represented well in the trenches.
Overall Offensive Rating: 97
Texas should have a top five offense in the nation if everything goes right next year, so fans should be confident that the Longhorns are rated above a 95 for their offense as a whole. Texas will be one of the best teams in the game, and an offense filled with multiple 95+ speed players will also make them one of the most fun to use.