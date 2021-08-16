Elite 2022 Longhorns CB Target Jaylon Guilbeau Releases New Top-3
Texas cornerback commitment Jaylon Guilbeau was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, committing to former head coach Tom Herman in September of 2020.
Now, following his de-commitment from the program on July 22, Guilbeau has released a new top-3 list of finalists, with the Longhorns still squarely in the Mix.
Guilbeau also listed the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas A&M Aggies amongst his finalists.
Before his re-opening his recruitment, Guilbeau had ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country, ranking as the No. 14 overall corner in the 2022 class by SI All-American.
As a result, the Longhorns will now look to add another lockdown corner to their impressive class.
You can view SI All American's scouting report of Guilbeau below:
14. Jaylon Guilbeau
Vitals: 6', 175 pounds
School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial
Recruiting: Considering Texas, TCU, Texas A&M
Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage.
