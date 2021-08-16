Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Elite 2022 Longhorns CB Target Jaylon Guilbeau Releases New Top-3

One of the best cornerback recruits in the country released his new top-3 over the weekend
Author:

Texas cornerback commitment Jaylon Guilbeau was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Longhorns, committing to former head coach Tom Herman in September of 2020. 

Now, following his de-commitment from the program on July 22, Guilbeau has released a new top-3 list of finalists, with the Longhorns still squarely in the Mix. 

Guilbeau also listed the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas A&M Aggies amongst his finalists.

Before his re-opening his recruitment, Guilbeau had ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country, ranking as the No. 14 overall corner in the 2022 class by SI All-American.

As a result, the Longhorns will now look to add another lockdown corner to their impressive class. 

Recommended Articles

Texas Fan Broll 88
Play
Football

Where Does Texas Football Rank In Final AP Preseason Top-25 Poll?

The Longhorn's latest ranking could shed some light on what's to come for the team during the 2021 season

Jaylon_Guilbeau.0
Play
News

Elite 2022 Longhorns CB Target Jaylon Guilbeau Releases New Top-3

One of the best cornerback recruits in the country released his new top-3 over the weekend

Abor
Play
Recruiting

Elite Longhorns EDGE Target Omari Abor Names Top-6 Finalists

Duncanville EDGE Omari Abor is one of the most sought after defenders in the 2022 class, and just six schools are now in the mix

READ MORE: Longhorns Land Commitment From Elite Denton Ryan Corner Austin Jordan

You can view SI All American's scouting report of Guilbeau below:

14. Jaylon Guilbeau

Vitals: 6', 175 pounds

School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial

Recruiting: Considering Texas, TCU, Texas A&M

Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Texas Fan Broll 88
Football

Where Does Texas Football Rank In Final AP Preseason Top-25 Poll?

The Longhorn's latest ranking could shed some light on what's to come for the team during the 2021 season

Jaylon_Guilbeau.0
News

Elite 2022 Longhorns CB Target Jaylon Guilbeau Releases New Top-3

One of the best cornerback recruits in the country released his new top-3 over the weekend

Abor
Recruiting

Elite Longhorns EDGE Target Omari Abor Names Top-6 Finalists

Duncanville EDGE Omari Abor is one of the most sought after defenders in the 2022 class, and just six schools are now in the mix

USATSI_16555692
Longhorns in the pros

Sam Ehlinger Dazzles in NFL Debut

The former Texas quarterback rallied the Colts to 11 points in final eight minutes of comeback win over Carolina

Screen Shot 2021-08-15 at 4.42.54 PM
Football

WATCH: The Undertaker Receives Special Gift From Texas Football

WATCH: Famous ex-wrestler known as “The Undertaker” receives special gift from Texas Football

USATSI_16528465
Podcast

PODCAST: Can Sam Ehlinger Be For The Colts What Dak Prescott Was For The Cowboys?

Sam Ehlinger is getting his chance to shine in the NFL, but can he take advantage of the opportunity?

USATSI_16138490
News

What did Saturday's Scrimmage Tell Us About The Texas QB Battle?

The good news for Texas is that at least they have time to fix things before September 4 against Louisiana-Lafayette

USATSI_15140093
News

Three Longhorns Earn Spots On Senior Bowl Watch List

The Texas Longhorns had a difference-making trio earn places on the Senior Bowl watch list