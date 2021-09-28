Elite Longhorns WR Target Evan Stewart Announces Major Decision

As far as top priorities for the class of 2022 go, Liberty (Frisco, TX) wide receiver Evan Stewart might be at the top of the list for the Texas Longhorns.

And on Tuesday, the former Longhorns commit made a massive decision about his future, electing to forego the remainder of his senior season to focus on preparing for his college future.

Stewart announced his decision via his personal Twitter account:

First and foremost, I would like to thank all of my friends, fellow teammates, and supporters for all that I have been with me since the beginning. I have enjoyed playing the game of football for a very long time and I will never lose the love and energy rush of taking the field with my guys and teammates. I would like to think Coach o, Coach Brooks, and Coach flight for bringing in and breaking me out of my shell to be the player I am today. With that being said… I will be forgoing the rest of my senior season and mentally and physically preparing myself for the next level of my football career and a huge step in life. Once again, thank you for all the support and countless love. To my red heart teammates, I wish all the best of luck throughout the rest of the season and it's always love when it comes to y'all. I hope every single one of you guys becomes great one day.

While the decision does come as a surprise, Stewart's choice does not come without precedent, even with Longhorns recruits specifically.

Earlier this summer, Texas running back commit Jaydon Blue made the exact same choice, forgoing his senior season to focus on preparing for his freshman season in Austin.

Stewart, who currently ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the country, was originally the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and the second wide receiver to pledge to Sarkisian. He had chosen the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

The speedster later de-committed from the Horns, but remains a serious target, and is still heavily considering the program.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the Frisco Liberty star is one of the most coveted wideouts in the entire class, and one of the top recruits in the state of Texas.

In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before making his decision, Stewart had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

Also a track-and-field star, Stewart has a personal best 10.74 100-meter, a 21.08 200-meter, a 24-6 long jump, and a 47-9 triple jump.

