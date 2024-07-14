Five-Star SG Isiah Harwell Sets Top Four Schools, Texas Longhorns Recruitment
The No. 9 overall player in the 2025 class, according to On3, has narrowed down his top four schools and has included The Texas Longhorns in his lineup.
As five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell steps into his final year at Mt. Pleasant Wasatch Academy in Utah, he's making his final decisions on where to continue his basketball career. The six-foot-five athlete has visited two of his top picks already, Gonzaga and California, and has yet to schedule official visits to his other two, Texas and Houston.
Harwell spoke with On3 at the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Championships about his recent visits and how the Longhorns fit in the mix of candidates.
"We got a good relationship. (Coach) Brandon Chappell came down to Wasatch a couple of times and we just kicked it," Harwell said about his relations with Texas. "They play fast, they're an up-and-down team, and I like playing that way. But when it comes down to it, they can slow it down and run some plays too. They got a lot of big guards this year and they got Tre Johnson coming in. You can see it's a really good place for guards."
This past season, Harwell averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest. He was also able to take his talents internationally, helping the USA team win gold at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship by averaging 4.8 points per matchup.
"I'm a two-way player who can play, defend, the one through three," Harwell said. "I feel like I'm a combo guard, really. A lot of guys who are my size are doing different things."
Describing his visits to Gonzaga and California, Harwell said he enjoyed the diverse staff and accommodating facilities, also touching on the fact that he feels like he'd have an immediate role on either team.
As for his thoughts on Houston, he said he noticed that the guard room was filled with big guys, having a dedicated weight training program and staff that look to bring out the best in all of their players.
Harwell said he plans on visiting Houston from Aug. 22-25 and will then make his way to Texas from Aug. 30-Sept. 1, with a commitment date yet to be announced.
"At the end of the day, it's really just a feeling, you know," Harwell said. "You can't be forced to pick a spot. I'm going to trust in God with this decision and we are going to just roll with it. All the coaches recruiting me love my versatility, and we looked at how they plan and their plan for me."
If the Longhorns can snag Harwell, his skillset would only add strength and depth alongside a 2025 incoming class that's headlined by future NBA Draft pick Tre Johnson.