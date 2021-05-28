Texas' Steve Sarkisian Receives Broyles Award Trophy

Steve Sarkisian has accepted the Broyles Trophy for his job at Alabama

Well before he takes the field the September, first-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian built a legacy for himself following two impressive seasons as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Now, that legacy is being rewarded entering the summer.

Sarkisian was given the Broyles Award for the most outstanding assistant coach in college football for the 2020 season. During his time with the Crimson Tide, few offenses could match the power and consistency Alabama possessed on the way to a 13-0 season.

Not only was Sarkisian influential with Tua Tagovailoa, but he also exceeded expectations with Mac Jones. The long-time backup from Jacksonville, Fla. wasn't the favorite to win the starting job over incoming freshman Bryce Young. Instead, he set a new NCAA record in completion rating, averaging a 77.4 success rate.

Sarkisian also helped build a dynamic offensive arsenal with names such as Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle, and current Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Smith became the first wide receiver to take home college football's highest honor since Desmond Howard in 1991.

"I first wanted to thank you guys. This is an awesome award," Sarkisian said. "When you're an assistant coach, you feel so connected to the guys so it meant a lot to the staff as much as it did to win the award and team success breeds individual awards. We had a really cool team. I'm really fired up so thank you."

Although some believed he was the coach in waiting behind Nick Saban, Sarkisian had already accepted the head coaching job at Texas prior to the College Football Playoff championship game. He officially made his way to Austin after Alabama's win over Ohio State.

He'll look to create the same magic found in Tuscaloosa inside of DKR for years to come.

To hear Sarkisian's full speech, check the link above.

