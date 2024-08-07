Former Longhorns Interior Offensive Lineman Signs Contract With Seattle Seahawks
Former Texas Longhorns interior offensive lineman Connor Williams has a new team on Wednesday as he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, as confirmed by his agent Drew Rosenhaus, The deal is worth a minimum of $3 million and a maximum of $6 million, with incentives.
The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter but was also confirmed by Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus said locally on The Joe Rose Show on WQAM in Miami on Tuesday that a signing was imminent. It was later reported the Baltimore Ravens had a passing interest in Williams, but it never materialized.
Williams spent the last nine months rehabilitating from a torn ACL that he sustained last season with the Miami Dolphins. The rehabilitation is going so well that Williams is anticipated to be ready for the opening weekend in September.
The Dolphins moved on from Williams in the offseason when they signed center Aaron Brewer from the Tennessee Titans.
"He's healthy. He's going to be able to play in the first game," Rosenhaus said. "It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career."
There is a question mark surrounding Williams' ability to reach the same level he played at last season in Miami after he tore an ACL in the Dolphins' Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans last December.
Assuming that Williams really is healthy, which he probably is as he passed a team physical, he has the inside track to start at center. The top two centers on the Seahawks depth chart are Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris. They have combined five starts in the NFL, so Williams earning a starting job in Seattle would seem a matter of time.