Former Longhorns' Receiver Xavier Worthy Scores First NFL Touchdown
Former Texas Longhorns' wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught his first National Football League touchdown as he grabbed a Carson Wentz offering and raced 22 yards for the score.
On the drive prior, he caught two passes from Patrick Mahomes for 40 yards. He ran down the left flank and caught a deep ball for 37 yards and then went out of bounds. The Kansas City Chiefs would score on a 37-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.
Worthy showed his 4.21 speed on both of the receptions as he sped past the cornerback and split the double high safeties.
It is hard to fathom the Buffalo Bills would actually make a trade so the two-time defending champion Chiefs could draft the fastest man at the NFL combine. That is why the BIlls will never beat the Chiefs in the playoffs. The Bills and Chiefs swapped first-round picks and the Chiefs grabbed Worthy with the Bills pick.
Worthy ran the fastest 40-yard dash in Indianapolis back in March. His 4.21 was clocked as the fastest ever ran by any player in the history of the NFL Combine. To allow Patrick Mahomes to have a weapon like Worthy is just unfair to the rest of the league.
Worthy last played for the Longhorns in 2023. He was actually considered the team's second best receiver behind Adonai Mitchell. However after the electric run in Indianapoiis, Worthy shot up everyone's draft boards.
Mitchell is having a great training camp and preseason with the Indianapolis Colts.
ESPN had Worthy ranked as the 95th best NFL prospect before the combine. It looks like Worthy is overachieving as he was selected in the first round and is having an excellent training camp.