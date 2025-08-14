Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Early Season Preview: Four Players To Watch
The Texas Longhorns are viewed as one of the most talented rosters for the 2025 season, despite having to replace their talent lost to the NFL draft last season. Despite that, their roster has already garnered preseason award watchlist nods, showcasing Steve Sarkisian's team's ability to reload every year.
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to reload the same way as the Longhorns, but they took to the portal to find their replacements this season. However, the talent they did land is expected to play significant roles for Sam Pittman's club.
Despite the Longhorns having the talent advantage, they will still need to keep their eyes on a few players from the other sidelines that could play a role in the Razorbacks getting the upset victory.
Offensive Players To Watch
Quarterback Taylen Green
Green is the only player from the 2024 Razorbacks expected to return in the same position this season. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino believes in his signal caller, saying that this will be his breakout season as he continues to grow better at reading opposing defenses and learns to make his reads quicker and more precise.
He finished the 2024 campaign with 3,756 total yards, 3,154 from the passing game and 602 on the ground. He was just 39 yards shy of breaking the single-season record for the most all-purpose yards in school history. Proving as a dual-threat quarterback, the Longhorns' defense has to contain him in the pocket and minimize his chance at extending plays.
Offensive Tackle Corey Robinson II
Rated as one of the nation's best pass blockers last season with Georgia Tech, according to Pro Football Focus, Robinson will be a challenging task to get around in the left tackle spot.
He led all Power Four offensive tackles in pass block wins, and while the Longhorns have a formidable front seven, Robinson will be tasked with defending Green's blind spot. Winning off the edge against him won't be easy.
Defensive Players to Watch
Defensive Lineman Cam Ball
Ball has garnered preseason recognition; the media selected him third-team preseason all-SEC, and Phil Steele placed him second-team.
Finished the 2024 season with a career high of 47 tackles, including four for loss and 1.5 sacks. The coaching staff expects him to take the next step this season, becoming a menace for their interior defensive line, and he will be a formidable run stopper for the Arkansas defense.
Linebacker Bradley Shaw
Despite seeing limited playing time last season, the coaching staff is extremely high on Shaw, primarily on special teams. They believe he could become the leader of their defense this season. He finished 2024 with 12 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and one sack.
Shaw was the number eight linebacker recruit in the 2023 cycle and is expected to play a significant role this season after the departure of the veterans from last season.