Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Way-Too-Early Season Preview
Entering the home stretch of their 2025 season, the Texas Longhorns have expectations, but their final games might be the most challenging part of the season. Players are banged up, the energy will still be soaring, and the final few weeks mean rivalries, which in the SEC are even more of a threat.
In week 13 of the season, the Longhorns will host one of their longest tenured rivals, dating back to 1894, the Arkansas Razorbacks. Perfectly sandwiched between a trip to Athens and a home game against the Texas A&M Aggies, overlooking the Razorbacks could spell trouble.
Steve Sarkisian's team will out-talent Sam Pittman's squad, but anything can happen in a rivalry matchup.
Texas vs. Arkansas Last Season
When the Longhorns traveled to Fayetteville last season, the Razorbacks gave them all they could handle, leading to a defensive battle. However, the Longhorns pulled out a 20-10 victory.
The Longhorns' defense forced two turnovers: an interception by Jahdae Barron and a fumble forced by Alred Collins, which Michael Taaffe recovered. Taaffe was also the leading tackler for the affair, with eight stops. Colin Simmons, Barron, and Collins each led the team with two tackles for loss, with Simmons's two coming via sack.
On the offensive side of things, the Razorbacks kept Matthew Golden in check, limiting him to two catches. Unfortunately for them, though, both were for touchdowns from Quinn Ewers. Ewers would finish 20-of-32 in passing attempts for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Jaydon Blue and Quintrevion Wisner would combine for 31 carries and 142 rushing yards.
It was a three-point game in the fourth quarter, but a touchdown pass from Ewers to Golden put the final cap on the matchup, and the Longhorns' defense stood tall to close it out.
What's New This Season Arkansas?
The Razorbacks' entire offense will be shifted around, with only quarterback Taylen Green the only player expected to return to the same position from 2024. An influx of transfer talent, including three new faces on the offensive line, and Mike Washington Jr., a running back transfer from New Mexico State, is expected to play a significant role.
The Wide Receiver room is the major question mark for 2025. The room has talent, but no one has separated themselves after spring camp.
On defense, the Razorbacks expect their returning players to take the next step and play a massive role in their 2025 game plan. A few transfers, including two players from the FCS level, are also expected to play a significant role.