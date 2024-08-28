Former Texas CB Ryan Watts Will Miss Rookie Season With Steelers
AUSTIN -- Ryan Watts has seen his rookie season in the NFL come to an end before it ever really began.
The former Texas Longhorns standout and current Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback will miss the entire 2024 campaign after suffering a season-ending injury, according to Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin originally described the injury as a stinger, but it appears to have been much more than that. The Steelers did not reveal an official injury designation for Watts when announcing Tuesday that he'd be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Watts sustained the injury in Pittsburgh's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions on Saturday after taking a knee to the helmet while making a tackle. He was down on the field as medical staff attended to him but fortunately walked off under his own power.
According to reports from Steelers sideline reporter Missi Matthews (via Steelers reporter Josh Carney), former Texas safety and Pittsburgh offseason signee DeShon Elliott ran back to the tunnel at Ford Field to check on Watts as he made his way to the locker room.
Watts finished the three-game preseason slate with 13 total tackles and one pass breakup.
The Steelers selected Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after he spent two seasons at Texas. As a Longhorn, he posted 83 total tackles, one sack, six pass breakups and one interception. The Little Elm, TX native began his collegiate career at Ohio State where he tallied 11 total tackles and two interceptions across two seasons before transferring to Texas ahead of the 2022 campaign.
After the draft, Watts called it "a blessing" to be selected by the Steelers.
"It’s amazing to be picked by one of those 'football heaven' teams," Watts said. "Playing for the gold and black, it’s really a blessing with all the defensive players and defensive backs they’ve had in their history. That history is incredible, and I’m blessed to be a part of the organization."
Watts will look to make a recovery before potentially returning to the field in 2025. The Steelers begin the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.