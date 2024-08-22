Three Texas Longhorns Projected as First-Round Picks in Mock Draft
With college football officially starting this weekend, NFL Draft pundits are already coming out with their way-too-early draft prognostications.
ESPN draft insider Field Yates predicts the Texas Longhorns will have three first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Quarterback Quinn Ewers (No. 8 overall), wide receiver Isaiah Bond (No. 28 overall) and Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 3 overall) are projected to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, respectively.
Yates believes that Ewers will make a good professional candidate because of the way he can maneuver his arm and his body when he throws the ball. His accuracy does not hurt either.
"Ewers is a fun study with his smooth delivery and capacity to change arm angles to make creative throws," Yates said. "He has to be more consistent throwing downfield, but he can really carve up a defense with his intermediate accuracy. Ewers' functional mobility is also very good and allows him to work around the pocket effectively."
Yates has Ewers as the third quarterback taken, behind Georgia's Carson Beck and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ewers is arguably a better prospect than Sanders, Miami Hurricanes quarterback and Texas native Cam Ward has an argument to go before Sanders as well. We will have to wait and see how the season unfolds.
Bond, who transferred from Alabama, would complement the Eagles receivers nicely as Jalen Hurts looks to add another weapon with Alabama Crimson Tide DNA.
"I know the Eagles already have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith running routes, but adding Bond would make this unit even scarier. Bond will head to Texas this year after two seasons at Alabama, and he'll likely provide some of what Xavier Worthy offered the Longhorns: game-changing speed," Yates said. "He might not be quite as fast as Worthy, but he looks like he is shot out of a cannon when he accelerates and totally changes the way you have to defend. On top of his speed, Bond has excellent body control and reliable hands."
The Broncos are projected to have the No. 3 overall pick, where they select Banks in this mock. That does not say much for the year Bo Nix and Sean Payton are going to have. Either way, Banks is a monster at the left tackle position.
"Banks put together excellent tape down the stretch in 2023 as a key part of Texas' run to the College Football Playoff, as he has an incredible combination of size (6-4, 320 pounds) and power," Yates said. "He pushes players around in the run game and has the foot quickness to mirror in pass protection, something the Broncos will need."