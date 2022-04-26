Skip to main content

Texas Women Land Another Top 100 Recruit for 2023

The Texas High School Player of the Year gives the Longhorns three players as part of their latest recruiting class

Gisella Maul, the Texas High School Player of the Year, announced her commitment to Texas women’s basketball on Monday, using some Texas-themed Nike’s as the prop for the announcement.

Maul, a Cedar Park, Texas, product, was all smiles during the announcement, as she flashed a ‘Hook ’em’ sign after unveiling her shoes.

Maul, a 5-11 guard, has already led the Cedar Park Timberwolves to two state titles as she enters her senior year of high school.

She is the No. 45 rated recruit by ESPN HoopGurlz.

Texas already has a commitment from two other Texas-based recruits. San Antonio Reagan guard Samantha Wagner committed last month. The 6-1 wing is ranked No. 17 in the country.

The third member of the class is 6-9 center Abbie Boutilier, who committed to Texas in July.

All commitments are non-binding. The earliest any of them can sign is in November during the early-signing period.

Along with the 2023 recruiting class, the Longhorns grabbed an impact player from the transfer portal last week when the Longhorns nabbed a commitment from 6-4 forward Taylor Jones, who averaged at least 12 points in each of her three seasons with the Beavers.

Texas’ roster and pipeline continues to take shape. Texas is set to return guards Rori Harmon (Big 12 Freshman of the Year), Aliyah Matharu, Shay Holle, Kyndall Hunter, Kobe King-Hawea and Anissa Gutierrez.

In the frontcourt the Longhorns will have Jones, DeYona Gaston, Aaliyah Moore and Femme Masudi.

Texas also has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

