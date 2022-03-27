Skip to main content

Texas Picks up Pledge From Top 20 Women’s Player

While Longhorns make their final prep for Stanford, their future pipeline of talent keeps working

Samantha Wagner, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward from San Antonio Reagan, announced her commitment to Texas women’s basketball earlier this week.

Wagner’s commitment comes as the Longhorns are still in the NCAA Tournament and preparing for an Elite Eight showdown with Stanford on Sunday.

It also signals coach Vic Schaefer’s continued commitment to keeping the talent pipeline full in Austin.

rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Rori Harmon

Wagner announced her commitment on Twitter, nearly a year after she de-committed from Baylor after the departure of Kim Mulkey for LSU.

Wagner, a part of the Class of 2023, has one more year of high school. She cannot sign a letter-of-intent until November.

ESPN ranks her as the No. 17 recruit in the 2023 Class. The San Antonio Express-News reported that Wagner averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks this season. She’s already been named an Express-News Newcomer of the Year and Super Team member.

But this is just how it’s been for Schaefer since he arrived at Texas.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Scottie Scheffler
Play
News

Former Longhorns Golfer Wins Again on PGA Tour

The former Longhorns golfer now has three wins this season, but the first in his former college home

By Matthew Postins1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Lucas Gordon 3
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Rout Red Raiders 12-1 to Avoid Series Sweep

Texas will attempt to salvage the series on Sunday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Arch
Play
Recruiting

'Don't Be Surprised' If Longhorns Targets Johntay Cook and Arch Manning Sign Together

Longhorns targets Arch Manning and Johntay Cook could be a package deal come signing day

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Aaliyah Moore

Aaliyah Moore

aaliyah moore

Aaliyah Moore

Joanne Allen-Taylor

Joanne Allen-Taylor

His 2021 class is already on the court in the form of starting guard Rori Harmon and backup forward Aaliyah Moore. Another guard, Kyndall Hunter, has played this season and has a future role. All three were considered Top 20 players nationally and gave Schaefer a Top 4 recruiting class in his first full cycle with the program. He also signed two Juco recruits in guard Kobe King-Hawea and center Femme Masudi. Each was named the nation’s No. 1 juco recruit by different outlets.

In November, Schaefer signed another Top 10 class with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mwenentanda is preparing to play in the Jordan Brand Classic next month.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Scottie Scheffler
News

Former Longhorns Golfer Wins Again on PGA Tour

The former Longhorns golfer now has three wins this season, but the first in his former college home

By Matthew Postins1 minute ago
Lucas Gordon 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Rout Red Raiders 12-1 to Avoid Series Sweep

Texas will attempt to salvage the series on Sunday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Arch
Recruiting

'Don't Be Surprised' If Longhorns Targets Johntay Cook and Arch Manning Sign Together

Longhorns targets Arch Manning and Johntay Cook could be a package deal come signing day

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
10666954
Recruiting

Elite 2023 Receiver Jaquaize Pettaway Includes Texas in Top 10

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff22 hours ago
Vic Schaefer
News

Does Vic Schaefer Have The 'Best' Job in the Country?

An anonymous poll of 30 Power 5 coaches yielded their candid thoughts about the best jobs in the country

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Rori Harmon and Vic Schaefer
News

Texas GAMEDAY vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Odds, Preview

Longhorns are in Spokane to face Stanford for the right to play in the NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Final Four

By Matthew PostinsMar 26, 2022
Stevens 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Tech Walks Off Texas With A Grand Slam in the Tenth, Clinches Series Win

The Longhorns take on the Red Raiders in game two on Saturday.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 26, 2022
Quinn Ewers
Football

Two Texas Transfers Set for Breakout Seasons, Says ESPN

Additional transfer talent set to spark Texas to success in 2022

By Zach DimmittMar 26, 2022