While Longhorns make their final prep for Stanford, their future pipeline of talent keeps working

Samantha Wagner, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward from San Antonio Reagan, announced her commitment to Texas women’s basketball earlier this week.

Wagner’s commitment comes as the Longhorns are still in the NCAA Tournament and preparing for an Elite Eight showdown with Stanford on Sunday.

It also signals coach Vic Schaefer’s continued commitment to keeping the talent pipeline full in Austin.

Wagner announced her commitment on Twitter, nearly a year after she de-committed from Baylor after the departure of Kim Mulkey for LSU.

Wagner, a part of the Class of 2023, has one more year of high school. She cannot sign a letter-of-intent until November.

ESPN ranks her as the No. 17 recruit in the 2023 Class. The San Antonio Express-News reported that Wagner averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks this season. She’s already been named an Express-News Newcomer of the Year and Super Team member.

But this is just how it’s been for Schaefer since he arrived at Texas.

His 2021 class is already on the court in the form of starting guard Rori Harmon and backup forward Aaliyah Moore. Another guard, Kyndall Hunter, has played this season and has a future role. All three were considered Top 20 players nationally and gave Schaefer a Top 4 recruiting class in his first full cycle with the program. He also signed two Juco recruits in guard Kobe King-Hawea and center Femme Masudi. Each was named the nation’s No. 1 juco recruit by different outlets.

In November, Schaefer signed another Top 10 class with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mwenentanda is preparing to play in the Jordan Brand Classic next month.

