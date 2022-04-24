The 6-4 Forney, Texas, native, brings height to a Longhorns front line that could certainly use it next season

Taylor Jones, formerly of Oregon State, announced she will transfer to play for Texas women’s basketball next season.

Jones, a 6-4 forward, would become the second-tallest player on the Texas roster, behind 6-5 Femme Masudi. Jones has significantly more experience than Masudi, even though Jones played little last season due to an injury.

Jones announced her decision on social media on Saturday.

Rori Harmon Rori Harmon Aliyah Matharu

Even though Jones played just nine games last season, she averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 65 percent. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Jones averaged 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds, earning both All-Pac-12 and All-Pac-12 defensive honors.

As a true freshman in 2019-20, she averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, as she earned All-Pac-12 freshman honors after setting the OSU record for blocked shots.

The Texas roster for 2022-23 is starting to take shape. Jones would join a frontcourt that includes DeYona Gaston and Aaliyah Moore, both of which started at times last season. Masudi barely played after transferring from junior college.

On the perimeter, the Longhorns return Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rori Harmon, along with Aliyah Matharu and Shay Holle. All three started. The Longhorns also have Kyndall Hunter, Kobe King-Hawea and Anissa Gutierrez.

Texas has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Aaliyah Moore Aaliyah Moore Rori Harmon and Vic Schaefer

Texas also has a Class of 2023 commitment, as they picked one up from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner. She is up for San Antonio Express-News Player of the Year honors.

The Longhorns have lost forward Latasha Lattimore, forward Lauren Ebo and guard Audrey Warren to the transfer portal. Warren has already committed to Georgia. Texas also lost guard Joanne Allen-Taylor, who moved on to play professional basketball.

Ebo, Warren and Allen-Taylor were all seniors.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

