Halftime Update: Bijan Robinson Leads Longhorns to Commanding Lead Over Kansas

Bijan Robinson is leading the way for Texas early in their game against the Kansas Jayhawks

Aiming to recover from their disappointing 17-10 loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs last week, the Texas Longhorns were out for revenge on Saturday afternoon against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence

Not only that, but the Longhorns embarrassing loss to Kansas in 2021 was still fresh on the minds of the Texas players

And through one half of play, they are well on their way to getting their revenge, taking a commanding 31-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. 

Shocking as it might be, star running back Bijan Robinson has led the way for Texas offensively, rushing 19 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns. 

Meanwhile, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has rebounded nicely from his rough outing in Austin last week, completing an efficient 8 of 14 passes for 82 yards and one touchdown to Keilan Robinson.

Defensively, the Longhorns have also shown up to play, continuing their dominance from last week vs. the Horned Frogs, holding the Jayhawks to 136 yards of total offense in the first-half shutout. 

Now, the Longhorns will have to face their worst enemy in half No. 2. - a big first-half lead. 

Texas will kick off to start the second half. 

