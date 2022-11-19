Longhorns Cruise Past Jayhawks in 55-14 Blowout Win: Live Game Log

There are two games left in the regular season for the Texas Longhorns, and first up of the two games is a road trip to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

While the Longhorns' hopes of making the Big 12 championship game were significantly lowered following last week's 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, these last two games offer an opportunity to finish the season strong.

Especially considering their last two opponents beat them last season, with Kansas claiming a 57-56 overtime win over Texas that marked a low point in Steve Sarkisian's first year.

If the Longhorns want to go into Lawrence and leave with a road victory, their offense will need to get back on track. Quarterback Quinn Ewers has looked inconsistent throughout Big 12 play, while superstar running back Bijan Robinson was contained against TCU.

Defensively, the Longhorns will have their hands full slowing down a potent Kansas offense that is led by running back Devin Neal.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Longhorns take on the Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kick off.

FIRST QUARTER: Texas 14, Kansas 0

The Longhorns will receive the opening kick, starting their drive at their own 25.

The Longhorns pick up one first down but that will be all as they are forced to punt just shy of midfield.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 32.

The Jayhawks offense comes out and goes three and out, just missing on a deep shot down the field.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 32.

Texas is feeding Robinson early on this drive, as he rips off back-to-back gains of 12 and 9 yards on the ground.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Bijan Robinson punches in the 2-yard touchdown run. Auburn's extra point attempt is good to give Texas a 7-0 lead with 7:50 left in the first quarter. The drive went 68 yards on 9 plays, taking 3:58 off the clock.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 7.

The Longhorn defense does their job, stopping the Jayhawks and forcing a punt after a three and out.

The Longhorns will start their drive at the Kansas 8.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Bijan Robinson races in for the 17-yard touchdown run. Auburn's extra point attempt is good to give Texas a 14-0 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 22.

On 3rd and 10 Daniels finds Skinner for a gain of 13 yards to keep Kansas' drive alive, followed by a 15-yard run for Devin Neal.

On 4th and 2 the Jayhawks keep the offense on the field, and the Longhorns offense sniffs out play and gets the turnover on downs.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 44.

Ewers and Worthy connect on a 24-yard strike to convert for the first down on 3rd and 6.

SECOND QUARTER: Texas 31, Kansas 0

On 4th and 4 Ewers gets Kansas to jump offsides with the hard count, leading to an automatic first down for Texas.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS: Auburn drills the 28-yard field goal to extend Texas' lead to 17-0 with 12:18 left in the second quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 12 plays, taking 4:40 off the clock.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Daniels finds Skinner on 3rd and 8 for a gain of 18, as the Texas defense can't get off the field, then finds Fairchild for a gain of 31 yards into Texas territory.

Kansas misses the 34-yard field goal wide right following a touchdown being wiped off the board, turning the ball over on downs.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 20.

Ewers finds Whittington for a gain of 21 yards on 2nd and 9 to move the chains early in the drive.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Ewers to Keilan Robinson for the 15-yard touchdown. Auburn's extra point attempt is good to give Texas a 24-0 lead with 4:56 left in the second quarter. The drive went 80 yards on 7 plays, taking 2:27 off the clock.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 34.

Daniels and Skinner continue to shred Texas on 3rd down, this time picking up 12 yards on 3rd and 6.

INTERCEPTION LONGHORNS: Daniel's mistake is intercepted by Ford for the clutch turnover.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 40.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Robinson with the 1-yard Superman touchdown run. Auburn's extra point is good to give Texas a 31-0 lead at halftime. The drive went 60 yards on 9 plays, taking 2:08 off the clock.

THIRD QUARTER: Texas 41, Kansas 7

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 25.

The Longhorns defense starts out the second half strong, forcing the Jayhawk offense into a three and out leading to a punt.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 39.

Robinson continues to gash the Kansas defense, with back-to-back carries of 9 and 17 yards to move into Kansas territory.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Robinson dashes in for the 31-yard touchdown run. Auburn's extra point attempt is good to extend Texas' lead to 38-0 with 11:03 left in the third quarter. The drive went 61 yards on 5 plays, taking 1:51 off the clock.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 35.

On 4th and 2 the Jayhawks keep the offense on the field but the Longhorn defense stuffs him for a loss of three, getting the turnover on downs.

The Longhorns will start their drive at midfield.

On 4th and 1 the Longhorns go for it as Robinson surges forward for 3 yards and the first down.

FIELD GOAL LONGHORNS: Auburn drills the 41-yard field goal to extend Texas' lead to 41-0 with 5:16 left in the third quarter. The drive went 28 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:12 off the clock.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 20.

On 2nd and 8 Daniels finds Arnold for a gain of 42 yards to move the ball deep into Texas territory.

TOUCHDOWN JAYHAWKS: Daniels finds Locklin for the 14-yard touchdown. Piepergerdes' extra point attempt is good to cut the Texas lead to 41-7 with 1:55 left in the third quarter. The drive went 80 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:16 off the clock.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 35.

On 4th and 3 the Longhorns keep the offense on the field, and Brooks picks up the first down to bring an end to the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Texas 55, Kansas 14

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Brooks gets in for the 3-yard touchdown run. Auburn's extra point attempt is good to extend Texas' lead to 48-7 with 11:36 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 65 yards on 12 plays, taking 5:11 off the clock.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 26.

Daniels finds Skinner for a deep shot, picking up 55 yards deep into Longhorns' territory.

TOUCHDOWN JAYHAWKS: Daniels finds Grimm for the 12-yard touchdown. Piepergerdes' extra point attempt is good, cutting Texas' lead to 48-14 with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 4 plays, taking :59 off the clock.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 25.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS: Brooks breaks free for the 70-yard touchdown run. Auburn's extra point attempt is good to extend Texas' lead to 55-14 with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 3 plays, taking 1:24 off the clock.

The Jayhawks will start their drive at their own 21.

The Jayhawks get a single first down but after that the Longhorn defense forces the punt.

The Longhorns will start their drive at their own 34.

On 4th and 2 the Longhorns keep the offense on the field but come up short, turning it over on downs.

The Jayhawks will their drive at their own 47, which will bring an end to this game.

END OF GAME

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

