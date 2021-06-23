Sports Illustrated home
How To Watch: Texas Longhorns College World Series Game 3 VS Virginia Cavaliers

The Texas Longhorns managed to stay alive in the College World Series after taking down Tennessee on Tuesday. Here is how to watch and listen to their Game 3 matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers
The Texas Longhorns will head into a College World Series win or go home scenario against the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday night, following a dominant 8-4 win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday that kept them in Omaha.

READ MORE: Texas Keeps College World Series Hopes Alive With 8-4 Win Over Tennessee

READ MORE: Texas' Tanner Witt "Lives For Moment" In Clutch CWS Performance Overs Vols

The Longhorns were able to stay alive thanks to an explosive offense attack, as well as a clutch relief performance by Freshman All-American pitcher Tanner Witt, who shut down the volunteers in his 5.2 innings of work.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup after falling to Mississippi State on Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs continue their impressive post-season stretch.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns Thursday matchup:

Game information: No. 2 Texas Longhorns Vs. Virginia Cavaliers 

Current Records: Texas (48-16, 17-7) vs. Virginia (36-26, 18-18)

Date/Time: Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT 

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska 

TV/Streaming: ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn, 1260 AM

Live stats: Statbroadcast.com 

READ MORE: Texas' Silas Ardoin Plays Hero Role In Longhorns' CWS Victory Over Tennessee

What do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

News

