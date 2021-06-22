Texas Keeps College World Series Hopes Alive With 8-4 Win Over Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns kept their College World Series hopes alive on Tuesday afternoon by taking down the Tennessee Volunteers

Coming off of a tough loss to Mississippi State in their first game of the College World Series, Texas needed a win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday afternoon in order to stay alive in Omaha.

Fortunately, the bats came alive against Tennessee's pitching with the Longhorns coasting to an 8-4 win at TD Ameritrade Park.

Tennessee (50-17) was able to jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Longhorns would quickly rebound in the bottom half of the second when outfielder Eric Kennedy blasted a three-run home run to right field, scoring Mitchell Daly and Ivan Melendez, and put Texas up 3-2.

READ MORE: Bulldogs Stop Streaking Longhorns 2-1 In College World Series Opener

Texas got extended that lead even further in the third when Mike Antico got across the plate on a Cam Williams ground out, putting the Longhorns up 4-2.

Tennessee would manage to tie the game in the fourth, pushing across two runs, but Texas would quickly regain the momentum with a Silas Ardoin two-RBI single to right-center field, and a Cam Williams RBI single to left-center field, putting the Horns on top for good at 7-4.

From there, the Longhorns would never relinquish control of the game, with newly minted Freshman All-American Tanner Witt shutting down the Volunteers' lineup, giving up just three hits over 5.2 innings in relief of starter Tristan Stevens.

READ MORE: Longhorns' Witt And Nixon Named 2021 Freshman All-Americans

Texas managed to add even more run support to their after Witt entered the fray as well, however, Eric Kennedy scored on a wild pitch to make the score 8-4 in the sixth inning.

Following the win, David Pierce's 48-16 Longhorns will take the field once again on Thursday, where they will face the loser of Tuesday night's matchup between Mississippi State and Virginia for the right to advance in the tournament.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns WR Jake Smith Enters Transfer Portal

What do you think of the Longhorns' College World Series chances after the win? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook