Is Texas Deserving of No. 1 Ranking?
They were compelled to play most of the game without the best player in America. They had to play a redshirt freshman at quarterback.
No problem.
The Texas Longhorns destroyed the University of Texas-San Antonio on Saturday night 56-7 at DKR Stadium, Saturday night. In doing so, they proved to be the best team in the country.
It is not so much that the Road Runners provided much of a hurdle for the Longhorns to get over, but it is the manner in which they did it that is impressive.
Ewers left with a 14-0 lead due to an injury. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian inserted Arch Manning into the game and the Longhorns took off like they were shot out of a cannon.
Manning accounted for five touchdowns and Texas did not miss a beat.
When your starting quarterback goes down, there is usually trouble. Not on this particular night for Texas.
When the No. 2 team in the country takes on an inferior opponent, certain teams play to the level of their opponent. It would not be on this night.
Texas handled its business with a backup quarterback and still won the game by a large margin.
This is what Sarkisian and Jake Majors preached all week. In the two times Sarkisian spoke to the media this week, he talked about maintaining their high standards, regardless who they line up against.
They did that, and then some.
The same cannot be said for the one team ranked higher than Texas, the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs played a University of Kentucky team and almost lost. They had to scratch and claw their way back to win 13-12. They played down to the level of their opponent. They barely got the win.
Georgia scored one touchdown the entire game. They did not score it until the fourth quarter. They almost lost.
Great teams play up to their standards, like the Longhorns. The Bulldogs played down to the level of their opponent.
Georgia trailed for most of the game until they finally found the end zone with 12:20 left in the game. Texas blew out their opponent.
There should be no question. There should be a new No. 1 team in the land. It should be the Texas Longhorns.