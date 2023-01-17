Skip to main content

Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson Responds to Longhorns Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson took to Twitter to respond to the rumors surrounding his job future.

Amid rumors and reports that he was a lead candidate to replace Brennan Marion with the Texas Longhorns, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson has responded to that speculation. 

On Monday morning, Jackson took to Twitter, emphatically shooting down those rumors, and stating that he has not had any contact with Texas or head coach Steve Sarkisian.

"FYI, I deal in reality and not rumors. I am the WR coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars where I’m under contract and absolutely it! My main focus is doing my job to the best of my ability and preparing for a huge playoff game this weekend vs the Chiefs."

"I have not had any conversation with anyone outside of this organization regarding coaching. I am a Jacksonville Jaguar!!"

Jackson and the Jaguars are currently in the midst of preparing for their Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Under Jackson, Jaguars receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones each had the best seasons statistically of their respective careers.

Kirk finished the regular season with 84 catches 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 targets - all career highs, while Jones had 82 catches on 121 targets for 823 yards - also all career bests - and five touchdowns.

A former NFL wide receiver, Jackson was in the league from 1998 to 2003, spending time with the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Titans, Packers and Dolphins.

He also played in the Arena Football League and Candian Football League.

As a coach, Jackson started as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears before moving to the assistant wide receivers coach role.

He was then hired as the Jaguars' wide receivers coach this season, helping the Jaguars finish the regular season with a top-10 passing offense. 

