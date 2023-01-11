Longhorns Eyeing Alabama WR Coach to Replace Brennan Marion?

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns lost arguably their top offensive assistant this month when wide receivers coach Brennan Marion accepted the offensive coordinator position with the UNLV Rebels.

And according to reports, they have already begun the search for his replacement, and have made contact with one of the best in the business - Alabama's Holmon Wiggins.

Wiggins first joined the Alabama staff in 2019 under Nick Saban and did not take him long to hit the ground running.

In 2020, in the offensive system of now-Longhorns head coach and then-Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, he helped guide Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a Heisman Trophy, making him the first wideout to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1981.

Smith not only took home the Heisman in 2020, but also took home the Maxwell, Walter Camp, Paul Hornung, and Biletnikoff awards, and was named the AP College Football Player of the year, a unanimous first-team All-American, and the SEC offensive player of the year, catching 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Outside of his coaching ability on the field, Wiggins is also a recruiting dynamo, playing a lead role in the Tide landing recruits such as 2024 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin, 2025 five-star wideout Ryan Williams, 2021 five-star wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, and 2023 4-star receiver (and Longhorns target) Jalen Hale.

Suffice it to say, if the Longhorns can pry away Wiggins from Tuscaloosa would be a major win in the wake of Marion's departure.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.