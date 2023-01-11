Skip to main content

Longhorns Eyeing Alabama WR Coach to Replace Brennan Marion?

The Texas Longhorns have begun their search for a new wide receivers coach, and they've made contact with one of the best in the business.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns lost arguably their top offensive assistant this month when wide receivers coach Brennan Marion accepted the offensive coordinator position with the UNLV Rebels

And according to reports, they have already begun the search for his replacement, and have made contact with one of the best in the business - Alabama's Holmon Wiggins.

Wiggins first joined the Alabama staff in 2019 under Nick Saban and did not take him long to hit the ground running. 

In 2020, in the offensive system of now-Longhorns head coach and then-Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, he helped guide Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to a Heisman Trophy, making him the first wideout to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1981.

Smith not only took home the Heisman in 2020, but also took home the Maxwell, Walter Camp, Paul Hornung, and Biletnikoff awards, and was named the AP College Football Player of the year, a unanimous first-team All-American, and the SEC offensive player of the year, catching 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Outside of his coaching ability on the field, Wiggins is also a recruiting dynamo, playing a lead role in the Tide landing recruits such as 2024 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin, 2025 five-star wideout Ryan Williams, 2021 five-star wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, and 2023 4-star receiver (and Longhorns target) Jalen Hale.

Suffice it to say, if the Longhorns can pry away Wiggins from Tuscaloosa would be a major win in the wake of Marion's departure. 

