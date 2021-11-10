Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Kansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns in Week 10

    The Jayhawks bring a struggling offense to Austin under Lance Leipold's new regime
    The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to Austin in what should be a nice rebound game after a tough road trip to Iowa State

    The Jayhawks, who are sitting with a 1-8 record, have one of the worst offensive attacks in the country, coming in last in every major statistical measure in the Big 12

    The Kansas offense will be led by freshman running back Devin Neal, who leads the team with 120 carries for 505 yards and four touchdowns. 

    On Tuesday, LonghornsCountry.com began its preview of Kansas with an overview of the program, and will now look at some offensive players to watch when Texas takes on Kansas in Austin on Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

    Now, on to the Jayhawks:

    QB Jason Bean

    After sustaining an injury that forced him to miss most of his team's loss to Kansas State last weekend, Jason's Bean's status is currently unknown for the Jayhawks. However, should he be able to go, Bean's ability to use both his arm and his legs will be a challenge for Texas. 

    Kansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns in Week 10

    So far this season, Bean has thrown for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 401 yards and two more scores.

    WR Kwamie Lassiter II

    As the leading returning Kansas receiver from a year ago, Lassiter is once again the top target for the Jayhawks in 2021. Through 9 games, Lassiter has 36 catches for 439 yards and two scores. 

    RB Devin Neal

    The Jayhawks' top recruit from last year's signing class, Devin Neal has not disappointed in Lawrence, taking over starting running back duties, and leading the team on the ground. Neal has rushed for 505 yards and four touchdowns on 120 carries this season. 

