Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kansas State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Texas will have their work cut out for them on Friday against a tough Kansas State attack
    Author:

    What to make of Kansas State? No, really, what kind of team are they? 

    Are we going to get the team that lost three in a row in the middle of the season? or the one that won three of its last four games, and made Baylor sweat last weekend. 

    That is a question that will soon be answered

    A 4-6 finish to 2020 was now what Chris Klieman imagined when finishing third in the Big 12 in 2019. Skylar Thompson suffered an injury after the 4-0 start, leading to questions under center and the future of the team. 

    This season, the offense has mostly struggled ranking eighth in the Big 12 in scoring offense, ninth in total offense, seventh in rushing offense, and ninth in passing offense.

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com throughout our season preview series, as we analyze every opponent on Texas' schedule in 2021.

    Now, back to the Wildcats.

    USATSI_14921415

    QB Skylar Thompson 

    The leader of the Wildcats offense, Thompson returned for his final year of eligibility to try and help his team make a run at a Big 12 title. That dream is now gone, but Thompson will want to finish the season on a high note with eight regular season wins in his pocket. 

    USATSI_15271584

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_15245971
    Play
    News

    Kansas State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Texas will have their work cut out for them on Friday against a tough Kansas State attack

    just now
    USATSI_17200456
    Play
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Kansas State

    Texas returns home for their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183538
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorns Stay Unbeaten At Home In Win Over California Baptist

    The Texas Longhorns Continue To Roll At The Erwin Center

    12 hours ago

     RB Deuce Vaughn 

    Big plays can come in small packages. That's the case for Vaughn in the backfield come 2021. 

    The 5-6' running back to took the Big 12 by storm on his way to become the Wildcats' leading rusher last season, averaging 5.2 yards per run while posting 642 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added another 434 yards and two touchdowns off 25 catches. 

    This season, he was even better, rushing 190 times for 1,115 yards and 14 scores through 11 games.  He also is the Wildcats' second-leading receiver and will have a chance to finish the season as the top pass catcher on Friday.

    Vaughn's best asset is his vision. Working in space, he's become a nightmare to tackle, and can turn up the jets when given the open field. Although he was left off the All-Big 12 team, one could argue he's the perfect all-purpose player in the league this fall. 

    USATSI_17156532

    WR Phillip Brooks

    The Wildcats leading receiver by one yard over Vaughn, Phillip Brooks has been a reliable target for Skylar Thompson, catching 36 passes for 465 yards and two touchdowns. He could have a big day against a depleted Texas secondary. 

    CONTINUE READING: Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy: "Football Is Like The Love of My Life"

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_15245971
    News

    Kansas State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas

    Texas will have their work cut out for them on Friday against a tough Kansas State attack

    just now
    USATSI_17200456
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen and Stream Texas vs. Kansas State

    Texas returns home for their season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183538
    Men's Basketball

    Longhorns Stay Unbeaten At Home In Win Over California Baptist

    The Texas Longhorns Continue To Roll At The Erwin Center

    12 hours ago
    Luke Brockermeyer
    Football

    Longhorns Will Be Without A Key Defensive Player for Season Finale Vs. Kansas State

    Injuries continue to pile up for a beat-up Texas team that will need the long offseason to rejuvenate

    14 hours ago
    Devin Brown
    Football

    2022 Texas QB Target Devin Brown De-Commits From USC

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16967512
    Football

    Full Array of Longhorns To Be Recognized for Senior Day vs Kansas State

    Friday's matchup with Kansas State provides a special opportunity to recognize the seniors on this year's Texas team

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17208824
    News

    Texas Men, Women's Basketball Stand Firm In AP Rankings

    Both the Texas men's and women's basketball team stayed firm in their AP Rankings

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15271584
    Football

    Texas vs. Kansas State: Who's Favored in the Longhorns' Season Finale?

    Texas will look to finish off the season on a high note in front of the home fans at DKR

    Nov 23, 2021