Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy: "Football Is Like The Love of My Life"

In a recent blog with SI All-American, Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy opened up about his goals and his love of the game

As an elite talent at the most demanded position in the sport, Maalik Murphy is one of the most coveted recruits in the entire country.

As of this month, Murphy ranks as the No. 54 overall recruit in the class of 2022, collecting more than 30 scholarship offers from programs coast to coast before committing to Texas on February 13.

But what Murphy covets the most himself, is the game of football.

"I can't get away from football," Murphy said in his SI-All American blog on Tuesday. "I'm pretty much addicted to the sport, so that plays a big role in my life. Football is like the love of my life."

His love for the game has driven him to be a success at every level and competition he has been a part of for most of his life.

Most recently, that was the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles, where Murphy came in second in the star-studded competition, losing out to only the nation's No. 1 overall quarterback, Cade Klubnik.

Next up for Murphy is his senior season with Junipero Serra, where he hopes to lead his team to a CIF state title,

"Game 1 is approaching, just three days away and I can't wait," Murphy said. "I'm super excited. It's my last, first game of my high school career. Time went by fast, but I'm ready. I'm ready to go ball out and do what I do best and hopefully lead my team to a CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) state championship."

"We're working towards that every week, getting better and hoping for the best. I'm super excited. We're taking it day by day, week by week, getting better and focusing up on what we have to accomplish to be the team to do it."

In a COVID-19-shortened 2020, despite playing on a less than talented roster, especially by California standards, the Cavaliers went 4-2 overall, including 4-1 in the Mission League.

Murphy was nevertheless the star for Serra, completing 90-of-163 passes for 1,261 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Murphy can accomplish his goal of winning the CIF title, it will just be the latest checkmark off of a still extensive list of personal goals for the 6-foo-4 225-pound prospect.

Because, after that, Murphy will have his sites set on the 40 Acres, and bringing success to the Longhorns with Steve Sarkisian.

"Going on to the next level to play for the University of Texas...dreams have definitely been coming true. I can't wait for what the future brings.

