Skip to main content

Texas To Induct 11 into Athletics Hall of Honor

Kevin Durant, Sam Acho and current women's golf coach Kate Golden among the former Longhorn athletes selected for induction

Kevin Durant and Sam Acho lead 11 former Texas athletes that will be inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor on Sept. 16.

Durant, who played just one season at Texas in 2006-07 before heading to the NBA, won the Collegiate National Player of the Year in his only season with the Longhorns and has his No. 35 jersey retired. He is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, 12-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Champion and 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player. Durant is currently a member of the Brooklyn Nets but is seeking a trade.

Acho, who played football for Texas from 2007-10, was a First-Team All-American his senior season and won the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, which is considered the ‘Academic’ Heisman Trophy. Acho played nearly a decade in the NFL and is now a commentator on ESPN.

The other inductees include:

Jonny Levine (Tennis, 1982-84)

Dustin Majewski (Baseball, 2002-03)

Ovie Dotson (Basketball, 1976-79)

B.J. Bedford (Swimming & Diving, 1991-94)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Malik Muhammad
Play
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Malik Muhammad
Play
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan12 hours ago
12 hours ago
bijan-isu1
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

The Texas running back room is among the best in the nation.

By Michael Gresser13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Lindsay Gardner (Softball, 2000-03)

Kate Golden (Women’s Golf, 1986-89)

Anne Grousbeck Matta (Women’s Tennis, 1985-88).

The newest members of the Hall will also receive a special salute during the Texas Football game versus UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan12 hours ago
Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan12 hours ago
bijan-isu1
Football

Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

The Texas running back room is among the best in the nation.

By Michael Gresser13 hours ago
USATSI_13576809
News

'One of the Finest': Nick Saban Gives Resounding Praise to Texas' Steve Sarkisian

Alabama coach Nick Saban is a firm believer in Steve Sarkisian's potential with Texas for the future.

By Cole Thompson14 hours ago
Tanner Carlson
Baseball

Longhorns Land Transfer INF Tanner Carlson From Long Beach State

Carlson announced his intent to transfer to Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
Andrew Jones
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorn G Andrew Jones Finds new home in Germany

Andrew Jones is set to join Rasta Vecha, a German-based club for the upcoming basketball season

By Adam Glick17 hours ago
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Why Longhorns WR Commitment Johntay Cook Is Elite

Expect Johntay Cook to immediately impact the Longhorns’ depth chart.

By Brian Smith21 hours ago
iowa state
Football

Iowa State Cyclones Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 8

The Cyclones return one of the best pass-rushers in the country next season.

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago