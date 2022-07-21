Texas To Induct 11 into Athletics Hall of Honor

Kevin Durant and Sam Acho lead 11 former Texas athletes that will be inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor on Sept. 16.

Durant, who played just one season at Texas in 2006-07 before heading to the NBA, won the Collegiate National Player of the Year in his only season with the Longhorns and has his No. 35 jersey retired. He is a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, 12-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Champion and 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player. Durant is currently a member of the Brooklyn Nets but is seeking a trade.

Acho, who played football for Texas from 2007-10, was a First-Team All-American his senior season and won the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy, which is considered the ‘Academic’ Heisman Trophy. Acho played nearly a decade in the NFL and is now a commentator on ESPN.

The other inductees include:

Jonny Levine (Tennis, 1982-84)

Dustin Majewski (Baseball, 2002-03)

Ovie Dotson (Basketball, 1976-79)

B.J. Bedford (Swimming & Diving, 1991-94)

Lindsay Gardner (Softball, 2000-03)

Kate Golden (Women’s Golf, 1986-89)

Anne Grousbeck Matta (Women’s Tennis, 1985-88).

The newest members of the Hall will also receive a special salute during the Texas Football game versus UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 17.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.