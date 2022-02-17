Skip to main content
ESPN Analyst Sam Acho Leaves Patrick Mahomes Off Top QBs List

Former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst Sam Acho is making waves on Thursday for his list of top five quarterbacks that he revealed on First Take. 

A list that did not include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The discussion came during a segment discussing whether or not Rams quarterback Matt Stafford is a top three quarterback in the NFL after winning Sunday’s Super Bowl.

After being questioned about Mahomes’ omission by former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas, here’s what Acho had to say:

“People are gonna say what about Patrick Mahomes? Where is he? And I get that. But the last time I saw Patrick Mahomes...he really was the reason they lost in that second half and in overtime against Cincinnati. That’s why at this moment in time, he’s not on my top five list.”

Acho’s list in order included Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Mahomes finished the season fourth in the NFL in passing yards (4,839), tied for fourth in touchdown passes (37) and fifth in QBR 62.2.

