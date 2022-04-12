Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren Enter Transfer Portal

All three Texas seniors will play women’s basketball elsewhere in 2022-23, paving the way for the program’s younger players

Texas forward Lauren Ebo and guard Audrey Warren will enter the transfer portal and play their final seasons of college basketball at different universities.

This follows the announcement last month that Longhorns guard Joanne Allen-Taylor passed up her COVID-19 year of eligibility and declared for the WNBA Draft. Allen-Taylor went undrafted during Monday’s WNBA Draft.

Ebo and Warren, like Allen-Taylor, had one last season of eligibility due to COVID-19 waivers.

Lauren Ebo Audrey Warren Audrey Warren, Rori Harmon, Joanne Allen-Taylor

Both helped the Longhorns win their first Big 12 Tournament title since 2003 and reach the NcAA Tournament’s Elite Eight the past two seasons.

Ball Out Media reported the transfers of Ebo and Warren.

Ebo, a 6-foot-4 forward, came to Texas two seasons ago after transferring in from Penn State. She started 30 of Texas’ 35 games and averaged eight points and a team-leading 6.7 rebounds.

Warren came to Texas in the same recruiting class as Allen-Taylor and played all four seasons at Texas. She dealt with concussions throughout her Texas career, but last season she played a career-high 36 games, averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. She moved to the bench full-time in February in head coach Vic Schaefer’s effort to reset his rotation, one of several moves that helped set the Longhorns on the path to the Elite Eight.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rori Harmon is set to return, along with the team’s leading scorer, guard Aliyah Matharu. Ebo’s departure paves the way for Aaliyah Moore to return to the starting lineup after dealing with injuries for a good portion of her freshman season. Her terrific NCAA Tournament helped propel the Longhorns into the Elite Eight. Texas also has back guard Shay Holle and forward DeYona Gaston, both of which started last season.

Rori Harmon Aliyah Matharu Aaliyah Moore

Schaefer also has the third member of his highly-touted 2021 recruiting class in guard Kyndall Hunter, along with forward Latasha Lattimore and two junior college transfers that played little last season — guard Kobe King-Hawea and forward Femme Masudi.

Texas has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Texas also has a Class of 2023 commitment, as they picked up a commitment from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.