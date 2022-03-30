Skip to main content

Texas Guard Announces She’ll Head to WNBA Draft

Joanne Allen-Taylor is the first of three Longhorn seniors to announce their plans for the future

Texas Longhorns guard Joanne Allen-Taylor announced on Wednesday that she would pass up her COVID-19 year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA Draft.

Allen-Taylor made the announcement on Twitter.

Allen-Taylor thanked former Texas coach Karen Aston, current coach Vic Schaefer and her teammates in the post.

“With that being said, I have decided to take the next step in my life and enter my name in the 2022 WNBA Draft. With all love, Thank you Texas,” Allen-Taylor wrote.

Allen-Taylor had her best season with Texas, helping the Longhorns to a 29-7 record, their first Big 12 Tournament title since 2003 and a trip to the Elite Eight for the second straight season.

She finished second on the team in scoring with 11.4 points, while grabbing 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. She was one of Texas’ most vital pieces during their NCAA Tournament run, helping the Longhorns through a long stretch without freshman guard Rori Harmon, who was in foul trouble, in Texas’ Sweet 16 win.

Texas’ other two seniors, guard Audrey Warren and forward Lauren Ebo, both have a COVID-19 year of eligibility at their disposal.

Schaefer and his staff are already recruiting for their 2023 class, as they picked up a commitment from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner.

He already has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.). Mwenentanda is preparing to play in the Jordan Brand Classic next month.

