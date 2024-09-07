Lee Corso Makes Texas vs. Michigan Headgear Pick
ESPN's "College GameDay" was on site in Ann Arbor Saturday morning for Texas vs. Michigan, a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup between two top-10 teams.
The third-ranked Longhorns have been garnering tons of confidence from bettors and experts leading up to Saturday, but what's Lee Corso's prediction?
The legendary broadcaster made his "headgear" pick ahead of kickoff, and predicts Texas will take down Michigan at the Big House.
Joined on set by former Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan alum Desmond Howard -- who picked the Wolverines -- Corso likely ruffled some feathers with his pick. Nick Saban, Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit also picked Texas while celebrity guest Michael Phelps and Pat McAfee picked Michigan.
Ahead of last week's season opener against Colorado State, Corso said he thinks Texas will win the National Championship at the end of the 2024 campaign. He did so in front of a Texas A&M crowd in College Station.
"Texas has a favorable schedule," Corso said. "Texas has no Alabama, no LSU, no Ole Miss, no Tennessee. ... The final game is Texas vs. Georgia, Texas wins the National Championship."
Corso then put his Horns up while continuing to receive boos from the Texas A&M fans.
The Longhorns and Wolverines will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.