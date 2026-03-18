Texas Longhorns Have Plan in Place for 4-Star RB Recruit

The Texas Longhorns have a strong recent history with running backs, from Bijan Robinson to Jonathon Brooks. With an offensive scheme that allows them to make plays as receivers as much as on the ground, it is a friendly system for the running back position.

Texas has been heavily involved with several running back recruits in the class of 2027. What is the latest update as spring ball starts for the 2026 season and official visits approach the schedule?

Texas Longhorns Heavily Involved in 2027 RB Recruiting Class

Noah Roberts (4-Star), Chandler, Ariz.

Basha running back Noah Roberts runs against Chandler during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star running back recruit Noah Roberts recently made a trip to Austin, Texas, where he said he “felt like a priority all weekend.” After winning the state title, he has climbed rankings and is a top-20 player at his position, according to Rivals and 247Sports' industry rankings.

“They expect me to be ready to play right away,” Roberts said to Brandon Huffman of Rivals. “That’s their plan for me if I were to choose Texas.”

Arizona State and Oregon remain contenders for Roberts' commitment, and the Sun Devils have an official visit scheduled.

Roberts has emerged as one of Arizona’s top recruits, rushing for 1,067 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024 as a sophomore. He had 1,323 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns as a junior, proving he is a multi-phase playmaker out of the backfield.

Texas landed Robinson out of Arizona in the Class of 2020, who went on to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Roberts met with Sarkisian, who coached Robinson at Texas, and new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, who has become one of Texas’s most intriguing position coaches.

Landen Williams-Callis (4-Star), Richmond, Texas

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis is awarded offensive MVP after the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rated as a five-star recruit by 247Sports’ Consensus Rankings and a four-star running back by Rivals’ Industry Rankings, Landen Williams-Callis is a hot recruit. He won MVP in the 5A Texas state championship in 2024 with Randle High School and lost in the title game in 2025.

Williams-Callis recently shared his top 15 on social media, a list that includes some of the biggest programs in the country. Texas and Texas A&M have been reported to be among the teams separating themselves in his recruitment process, though he has been quiet and playing the process slowly. Oregon is also involved.

His recruitment will be one to monitor after he ran for a video game-esque 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns in 2025. He took an unofficial visit to Austin on March 9. Williams-Callis is considered a top-three running back in his class.

SaRod Baker (4-Star), DeSoto, Texas

DeSoto's SaRod Baker breaks a tackle by Miller's Jonah Stafford during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas is one of three schools to lock in an official visit with four-star running back SaRod Baker, who generated plenty of buzz with a historic postseason performance in DeSoto High School’s 6A state title run.

Baker is scheduled to visit Austin on June 12, one week after a trip to Texas A&M and a week before a visit with Texas Tech. The three programs are considered the leaders for Baker's commitment, though Williams-Callis is considered Texas A&M's priority, according to Jaxson Callaway of On3.

In six postseason games, he accumulated 1,619 yards on 152 carries, scoring 19 touchdowns, averaging nearly 270 yards per game. Baker jumped inside the top 300 in the latest Rivals rankings update, landing at 167th and 11th among running backs. He also gained his fourth star on all platforms.

Texas will have an opportunity to make a strong impression on Baker during his official visit in June.

Lathan Whisenton (4-Star), Waco, Texas

Texas Longhorns associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Another running back recruit who made a recent visit with Sarkisian and Juluke was Lathan Whisenton, a four-star recruit who ran for 1,502 yards and 24 TDs on 9.1 yards per carry in 2025 as a junior.

Doubling as a track star, Whisenton is an intriguing recruit with four official visits scheduled, all inside the Lone Star State. He will be at SMU on May 1, ahead of visits with the hometown Baylor Bears on June 5, the Longhorns on June 12 and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on June 19.

Whisenton, who is ranked as a top-20 running back by both Rivals and 247Sports, has made several trips to Austin in recent months and has a reportedly strong relationship with Juluke.

Florida has made a late push for the star running back and could be in play for a summer OV as well, though nothing is yet official. He had a multi-day trip in Gainesville, Fla., and spoke positively of the unofficial visit.

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