TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs Tarleton State

Fresh off their first SEC series win against Ole Miss, No. 2 Texas baseball reminded everyone why it remains one of the best teams in the country.

Despite dropping the opener Friday, Texas responded decisively with a pair of absolute routs to clinch the series against the Rebels over the weekend.

Now, the Longhorns will look to keep the good times rolling for another midweek matchup against Tarleton State at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Here’s how to watch the Longhorns take on the Texans.

How to Watch No. 2 Texas vs Tarleton State

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. Tarleton State Texans

What: Fifth midweek game for Texas and fourth for Tarleton State

When: Tuesday, March 17, at 630 PM CT.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin, Texas)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Texas State concluded the 2025 season with a 27-31 record, finishing in the middle of the Sun Belt Conference standings. Tarleton State finished 24-32 and exited in the opening round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament after falling to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 4-0, with all matchups played in Austin. Tuesday marks the first meeting between the programs in nearly 30 years.

Meet the Coaches

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Schlossnagle enters his second season at Texas after arriving from Texas A&M, where he reestablished the Aggies as a national contender. One of the most respected coaches in college baseball, he’s totaled over 1,000 career wins across previous stops at UNLV, TCU and Texas A&M, the sixth-most Division I victories among active skippers. Schlossnagle is looking to guide the Longhorns back to Omaha after last season’s early regional exit.

Fuller Smith, Tarleton State: Fuller Smith enters his third season leading Tarleton State after being named head coach in June 2023, guiding the Texans to a WAC Tournament championship in his first year — the first by a reclassifying Division I program — and a 32-win campaign in 2024. Prior to taking over, Smith spent a decade as an assistant at Sam Houston, UT Arlington and Ole Miss, helping develop 11 All-Americans and 68 MLB Draft picks.

What to Know About the Texans

Tarleton State is far from a midweek pushover.

The Texans have already proven they can hang with top competition, dropping a tight 3-1 game to No. 7 Arkansas earlier this season after holding the Razorbacks scoreless over the final eight innings. Now, they’ll face the highest-ranked opponent in program history in No. 2 Texas.

Tarleton State also boasts a perfect 4-0 record away from home, highlighted by a four-game sweep at New Mexico in which the Texans averaged 11 runs per game against a team that entered the series 12-1.

At the plate, Tarleton State is not to be overlooked. Rayner Heinrich carries a 14-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 15 straight, while Slade McCloud has hit safely in 10 consecutive contests.

On the mound, Tarleton State is expected to start right-hander Brendon Carter, who has thrown just one inning this season. The bullpen will likely play a major role tonight.

Tarleton State has also picked up a signature win this season, defeating Baylor 6-5 for its first Power Four victory at home. The Texans enter Tuesday night with an upset in their sights.

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