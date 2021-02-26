Longhorn Bats Come Alive In 12-6 Win Over BYU

The Texas Longhorns Baseball Team's offense finally came showed up to play on Thursday, recording season highs in all categories on their way to a 12-6 win.

The Texas Longhorns baseball team seemingly found their offensive stride on Thursday, after racking up season highs in all offensive categories on their way to a 12-6 win at UFCU DischFalk Field in Austin.

The Longhorns, who had managed just seven runs all season, had eight on the board by the end of the fourth inning, and by the end of the seventh, had all but put the game away.

"Honestly, there’s a lot more in there," Longhorns pitcher Palmer Wenzel said. "The hits were great today, and the runs were awesome, but they’ve got a lot more stored in there than what we showed today."

Perhaps even more impressively, the Longhorns were able to put up those kinds of numbers despite only managing one extra-base hit, putting across two runs on bunts, and one when Cam Williams by a pitch in the seventh inning.

“Whether you’re swinging the bat and hit a ball in the gap or you get a base hit on a drag bunt, it builds confidence,” Longhorns head coach David Pierce said. “I just felt like that’s how we needed to play today. I think (bunting is) going to be a part of our offense. We’ve always said we want to score in multiple ways, and we were able to utilize our speed.”

Texas also fielded four pitchers on the day, with Wenzel earning his first win of the season in 3.1 innings of play. Justin Eckhardt and Austin Wallace pitched two innings apiece, giving up a combined three hits, with Eckhardt surrendering four of the Cougar runs. Meanwhile, Lucas Gordon pitched 1.2 innings and gave up two hits and an earned run.

“To me, he’s been better the last two outings than he was in the fall than he was in the early spring," Pierce said of Wenzel's outing. "That’s a good sign because then you look up and say this guy likes the competition. When something’s on the line, he wants the ball.”

Texas will face BYU in the third of their four-game series at 6:30 CT on Friday night in Austin.

