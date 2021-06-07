Longhorns Advance To Super Regional With 12-2 win over Fairfield

The Texas Longhorns advanced to their first Super Regional Since 2018 on Sunday night, taking down the Fairfield Stags 12-2

The Texas Longhorns baseball team entered Sunday night's matchup with the Fairfield Stags UFCU Disch-Falk Field with an opportunity to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2018.

And after yet another dominant performance on both sides of the ball, they did just that, dismantling the Stags 12-2 to win the Austin Regional.

The Stags (38-4), who were a cinderella story heading into the tournament as the Austin Regional's No. 3 seed, got off to a rough start on Sunday night, sending out four different pitchers in the first three innings, and saw 11 walks, as well as multiple wild pitches, and Longhorns batters getting hit by pitches.

As a result, the Longhorns went up 10-0 before the third inning was over, effectively sealing the Super Regional birth less than a third of the way into the game.

The Longhorns would pour on two more runs from there, ending one of the most dominant regional performances from a single team in recent memory, in which they went undefeated, and outscored opponents by a total of 33-3.

Texas was led offensively by Douglas Hodo, Cam Williams, and Zach Zubia, who ended the game with four RBI, three RBI, and two RBI, respectively.

Mike Antico would also tie a record with four stolen bases on the evening.

Pitcher Pete Hansen also put forth a solid outing, giving up two runs on two hits in 6.2 innings, with 13 strikeouts.

With the win, the Longhorns will be one of 16 teams to advance to the Super Regionals, which will take place from June 11-14. The Super Regionals will consist of head-to-head series with the winners of the best-of-three format advancing to Omaha for the College World Series.

The Longhorns will host either South Florida or South Alabama in Austin at UFCU Disch-Falk Field next weekend.

Will do you think of Texas' College World Series chances? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

