Longhorns Cruise To 2-0 Start In Austin Regional With 10-3 Win Over Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns are now in the driver's seat at the Austin Regional, after dismantling Arizona State on Saturday night

The Texas Longhorns are now holding the keys to the next round of the college baseball postseason, sitting at 2-0 in the Austin Regional after dismantling the Arizona State Sun Devils at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday night.

The Longhorn's offense once again road their balanced attack of offense and dominant pitching to another impressive victory, led by explosive games from Cam Williams and Zach Zubia, and an ace outing from pitcher Ty Madden.

Mike Antico got things started for the Longhorns, scoring off Williams getting hit by a pitch in the first inning, putting Texas up 1-0 in the third inning.

Shortly after, Douglas Hodo was walked with the bases loaded, scoring Zubia, and advancing all runners to put Texas up 2-0.

Texas would finish out the scoring in the third inning with an Ivan Melendez run off of a Justin Fall wild pitch, putting Texas up 3-0 to close the inning.

In the fourth, Zubia would extend the lead even further in the fourth, hitting a two-run home run to score Antico for the second time in the game, and put Texas up 5-0.

From there, the Longhorns would pour it on even further, outscoring the Sun Devils 5-3 over the final five innings of play and coming away with the 10-3 win.

As a team, the Longhorns scored 10 runs on 12 hits, while Ty Madden moved to 7-4 on the season, and Tanner Witt Earned his fifth save of the year.

Now sitting just one win away from advancing to the super regional round for the first time since the 2018 season, Texas will await the winner of the matchup between Arizona State and Fairfield at 1 pm on Sunday.

The Longhorns will take the field against the winner on Sunday at 7 pm, and will have to lose twice in order to be eliminated from the postseason.

Game seven, if necessary, will take place on Monday afternoon at 3pm.

What do you think of the Longhorns' win over the Sun Devils? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

