Texas vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Canceled Due To Covid Protocols

The No. 12 Texas Longhorn women were set to end their non-conference slate with a Dec. 29 showdown against Alcorn State at 7 p.m. at the Erwin Center.

However, that game has now been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Texas program.

The game would have marked the Longhorns’ (9-1) final preparation for Big 12 action, which will start on Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns released a statement on the cancelation on Tuesday morning.

Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Texas women's basketball program, Texas's home contest vs Alcorn State, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec.29th has been canceled. There are no plans for the matchup with the Braves to be rescheduled. The Longhorns are slated to return to the court to open Big 12 Conference play on Sunday, Jan.2 (2 p.m., ESPN+) as they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.

Last time out, the Longhorns defeated Princeton, 70-53, behind an 18-point performance by Joanne Allen-Taylor. Rori Harmon’s performance in that game led to her being named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

As it currently stands, Forward Lauren Ebo leads the Longhorns with 6.3 rebounds per game, while Gaston averages 4.9 rebounds per game, and both Harmon and Latasha Lattimore averaged 4.7 rebounds per game.

Harmon has a team-leading 51 assists, and her 5.1 assists per game is second in the country in the Big 12 and among NCAA Division I freshmen.

