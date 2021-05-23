Longhorns Baseball Clinches Share of Big 12 Title After 12-2 Saturday Win

After a little help from the Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns clinched a share of the Big 12 regular season title with a 12-2 win over West Virginia

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns baseball team won a share of the Big 12 regular-season conference championship on Saturday night, after a 12-2 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, and a little help from the Kansas State Wildcats.

Heading into the final game of the weekend, Texas trailed the TCU Horned Frogs by half a game in the Big 12 standings, needing a win over West Virginia, as well as an upset win from Kansas State to take a share of the title.

Kansas State would hold up their end of the bargain, upsetting the Horned Frogs with a walk-off three-run home run from catcher Chris Ceballos.

READ MORE: Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

Back in Austin, the Longhorns fell behind early in the first inning to the Mountaineers 1-0. However, thanks to a big second inning from the Texas offense, the Longhorns took control and never looked back, racking up 15 hits and 12 runs over the final eight innings, and clinching a share of the Big 12 title.

Eric Kennedy led the way for the Longhorns, ending the day with three hits on four at-bats, with four RBI, while Mike Antico and Mitchell Daly also finished with three hits apiece.

READ MORE: CBS Sports Predicts Texas' Robinson To Win 2021 Heisman

On the mound, Pete Hansen went six innings, allowing just one run and two hits, while striking out six batters for his seventh win of the year.

The Longhorns (40-13, 17-7) will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Conference Tournament in Oklahoma City.

READ MORE: Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

What do you think about the Longhorns winning the Big 12 title? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.