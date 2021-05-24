Longhorns Baseball Coach Pierce, Multiple Players, Earn Post Season Honors

After finishing the regular season with a No. 2 overall ranking and a share of the Big 12 title, multiple members of the Texas Longhorns baseball team earned postseason recognition

The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns wrapped up the 2021 baseball season with substantial momentum, earning a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, and No. 1 overall seed in the Big 12 tournament.

As a result, Texas head coach David Pierce, as well as 13 Longhorns players, earned post-season recognition, including four players being named to the All-Big 12 first team.

Pierce, who has coached the Longhorns program for the last five seasons, led the team to a 40-13 overall record, including a 17-7 record in conference, earning himself Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.

Pitcher Ty Madden, who went 6-3 in 13 starts on the year with 98 strikeouts in 81.1 innings and a 2.55 ERA, was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first Texas pitcher to do so since Taylor Jungmann in 2011.

Elsewhere on the roster, pitcher Tristan Stevens, second baseman Mitchell Daly, and designated hitter Ivan Melendez all earned First-Team Big 12 honors as well, while third baseman Cam Williams and outfielder Mike Antico earned spots on the Second-Team.

Seven additional players also earned Honorable Mention recognition, including catcher Silas Ardoin, infielder Trey Faltine, pitcher Pete Hansen, outfielder, Douglas Hodo III, pitcher Aaron Nixon, pitcher Tanner Witt, and infielder Zach Zubia.

The trio of Daly, Nixon, and Witt, who are all first-year freshman players with the Longhorns, each landed on the Big 12 All-Freshman team as well.

Will Texas’ success continue? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

