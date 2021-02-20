NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns Baseball Drop Season Opener To Mississippi State 8-3

The Texas Longhorns baseball team opened the 2021 season with a lopsided loss to the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Arlington
Author:
Publish date:

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on last year's college baseball season, it had been almost a year since the Texas Longhorns baseball team last took the diamond in a competitive matchup.

Texas finished that season 14-3 but never got to take the field in conference play. 

Now entering the 2021 season, the Longhorns carried a top-10 ranking into their season-opening matchup with the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs at the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington. 

READ MORE: Bigger In Texas: How Rich Is Coach Sarkisian’s New Longhorns Contract?

Unfortunately for Texas, things did not go as planned, as the Bulldogs took Texas to task in a 8-3 blowout decision. 

Thanks to State's elite pitching staff, Most notably Christian MacLeod and Landon Sims, the Longhorns struggled to get their bats going on the offensive side, striking out a total of 18 times. Sims retired all 12 batters he faced on Saturday, 10 of which with strikeouts, including seven strikeouts in a row.  

"MacLeod is one of the best strikeout left-handers in the country, and Sims was throwing the ball 93-96," Texas head coach David Pierce said after the game. "That really does make a difference when you haven’t swung the bat in a week and trying to face that quality of stuff.”

READ MORE: Dak Prescott, McConaughey Offer Aid To Texas Homeless Weather Shelter

Unlike the Horns, however, the heavily left-handed lineup for Mississippi State exploded out of the gate, taking a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Bulldogs were able to coast from there, scoring three more runs over the final four innings en route to the 8-3 win. 

The Longhorns will now move on to their next matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday, where they will face No. 8 Arkansas at 7 pm CT. Tristan Stevens on the mound will be on the mound for Texas.

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

9636574
News

Recruiting Tracker: Top-Rated In-State Safety Names Longhorns In Top-7

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting momentum continued on Saturday, with a top-level in-state safety naming the Longhorns in his top-7 schools

USATSI_15521444
News

Longhorns Blow 19-Point Lead; Fall To West Virginia 84-82

The Texas Longhorns blew a major lead at home in the second half on their way to falling to the West Virginia Mountaineers 84-82

2021_TX_MS_BB_1873
News

Longhorns Baseball Drop Season Opener To Mississippi State 8-3

The Texas Longhorns baseball team opened the 2021 season with a lopsided loss to the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Arlington

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
News

Bigger In Texas: How Rich Is Coach Sarkisian’s New Longhorns Contract?

The University of Texas Board of Regents is set to approve a massive deal for new head football coach Steve Sarkisian, as well as his staff.

GettyImages-1293707538
Football

Casey vs. Card: QB Position Preview

With Sam Ehlinger gone, who is the new man under center

texas field flags
News

Longhorns Hire N.C. State's Glasscock as Director of Player Personnel

The Texas Longhorns made a critical addition to their off-the-field staff on Friday, hiring North Carolina State's Billy Glasscock as their director of player personnel

USATSI_15387877
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Shaka Smart Named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List

Texas Longhorns Basketball Head Coach Shaka Smart Named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Watch List

USATSI_15376290
Football

Will Joshua Moore Have a Breakout Season? WR Position Preview

Will Joshua Moore Have a Breakout Season? Wide Receiver Position Preview