Longhorns Baseball Drop Season Opener To Mississippi State 8-3

The Texas Longhorns baseball team opened the 2021 season with a lopsided loss to the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Arlington

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on last year's college baseball season, it had been almost a year since the Texas Longhorns baseball team last took the diamond in a competitive matchup.

Texas finished that season 14-3 but never got to take the field in conference play.

Now entering the 2021 season, the Longhorns carried a top-10 ranking into their season-opening matchup with the No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs at the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Unfortunately for Texas, things did not go as planned, as the Bulldogs took Texas to task in a 8-3 blowout decision.

Thanks to State's elite pitching staff, Most notably Christian MacLeod and Landon Sims, the Longhorns struggled to get their bats going on the offensive side, striking out a total of 18 times. Sims retired all 12 batters he faced on Saturday, 10 of which with strikeouts, including seven strikeouts in a row.

"MacLeod is one of the best strikeout left-handers in the country, and Sims was throwing the ball 93-96," Texas head coach David Pierce said after the game. "That really does make a difference when you haven’t swung the bat in a week and trying to face that quality of stuff.”

Unlike the Horns, however, the heavily left-handed lineup for Mississippi State exploded out of the gate, taking a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Bulldogs were able to coast from there, scoring three more runs over the final four innings en route to the 8-3 win.

The Longhorns will now move on to their next matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday, where they will face No. 8 Arkansas at 7 pm CT. Tristan Stevens on the mound will be on the mound for Texas.

