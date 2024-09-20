Longhorns Baseball Flips Elite 2026 Texas A&M Recruit Easton Autrey
When the Texas Longhorns announced the departure of David Pierce and subsequent hiring of Jim Schlossnagle, one of the key questions was how the new staff would impact recruiting. It wouldn't have been surprising to see players formerly committed to Pierce decide they would like to look elsewhere with the change in staff.
On the flip side, Schlossnagle and his staff got to work flipping several elite commits from Texas A&M in both the 2024 and 2025 class. That, paired with their success in the transfer portal, set the Longhorns up for success.
They didn't stop there, though, as they've since turned their attention to the future once more and the building of the 2026 recruiting class. Thursday saw a trio of elite recruits from the class announce their commitment to Texas in Trent Maybin, James Jorgensen and Phinn Waters.
Keeping the momentum rolling into Friday, the Longhorns landed another elite recruit from 2026. Taking to Twitter to announce his decision, Easton Autrey joined the three above players as Texas continues to build a stellar class, on top of being yet another flip from the Aggies.
Attending Corsicana HS (TX), Autrey is fresh off a season that saw him named District 14-5A Offensive Player of the Year. Boasting a smooth swing from the left side of the plate, he has the potential to be a big-time bat in the Longhorns' lineup.
Much like any other recruit from a class still two years away, Autrey could ultimately never set foot on campus. For now, though, this is yet another big win for Schlossnagle and his staff as they build the Longhorns back into a team that contends for the College World Series on a yearly basis.