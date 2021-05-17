Longhorns Baseball Rises to No. 2 Overall In Latest Top-25 Rankings

After a crazy weekend in college baseball, the Texas Longhorns have taken over the No. 2 overall ranking in the country

The Texas Longhorns baseball team rose to the No. 2 overall in the D-1 Baseball rankings Monday, giving them their highest ranking of the season to date.

The Longhorns were idle over the weekend, taking time off for their final exam schedule, while other top teams from around the country, including top teams from the SEC, faced off against one another.

The Longhorns, who were previously ranked No. 5, rose above SEC powers Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, each of whom lost in two of their outings last week.

Vanderbilt faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels, dropping two of three in the series after a 13-10 Sunday loss, while the Volunteers lost two of their three matchups with the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks over the weekend.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, lost two of their three games over the weekend to the Missouri Tigers, who currently sit with the SEC's worst record at 14-33 on the season.

Texas also rose to No. 4 in the Baseball America rankings, passing Tennessee, Mississippi State, and TCU.

Heading into next weekend, Texas still has an opportunity to leap TCU, as they await three home games against the West Virginia Mountaineers, while the Horned Frogs are set to take on Kansas State.

The Longhorns are just one game back of TCU in the Big 12 standings.

