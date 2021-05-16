Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Former OU Coach Bob Stoops: No ‘Rebuild’ Needed For Longhorns

Former Oklahoma Sooners Head Coach Bob Stoops Doesn’t Believe Texas Needs a Rebuild Under Steve Sarkisian
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns are entering a new chapter. Head coach Steve Sarkisian took over the football program in early January intending to shape an underachieving yet talented roster into a National Championship contender.

Sarkisian has been on track so far, hiring an elite coaching staff to complement his style and actively recruiting talent from across the country.

Since Sarkisian is a first-year head coach, expectations for Texas won’t be immense. However, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops believes that the tools for Sarkisian to develop Texas into an elite program are already in place. 

Here’s what Stoops told Colin Cowherd on his show, The Herd:

“I don’t know why it would be a huge rebuild," Stoops told Cowherd. "They’ve had the top recruiting class (from 2018-2020) in the Big 12 and it’s been top 10 nationally, so they have players, unlike when we walked in at Oklahoma. I don’t think that was the case.

READ MORE: Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Transfer Target Shadrach Banks Spurns Texas for TCU

READ MORE: Longhorns "Not On Our Radar," Says Aggies Jimbo Fisher

"Bottom line, they have players. To me, it’s about development and I do believe — I agree with you — I think Steve Sarkisian’s a really great coach, he’s got a really great track record and I believe he’ll do really well. Hopefully just not as well as Oklahoma.”

Most recently, Stoops came out of retirement in 2019 to be the inaugural head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades. However, shortly after he accepted the role, the league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, Sarkisian will be thrown right into the fire, having to choose whether to start either Hudson Card or Casey Thompson as the Longhorns’ quarterback.

With Texas returning 15 total starters (six offense, seven defense, two special teams), ESPN has the Longhorns at No. 22 in post-spring rankings.

CONTINUE READING: ESPN's Post-Spring Rankings Have The Longhorns In An Interesting Spot

What did you think of Stoops' comments? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

GettyImages-630816272
Football

Former OU Coach Bob Stoops: No ‘Rebuild’ Needed For Longhorns

Former Oklahoma Sooners Head Coach Bob Stoops Doesn’t Believe Texas Needs a Rebuild Under Steve Sarkisian

USATSI_15959464
News

Longhorns Transfer Target Shadrach Banks Spurns Texas for TCU

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

tj
Football

LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley Trending Texas?

SEC Network Analyst Lists Texas as Top Three Preference For LSU Transfer QB T.J. Finley

download (5)
News

Longhorns "Not On Our Radar," Says Aggies Jimbo Fisher

The rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M seems farther apart than ever, despite changes at both institutions

NFL
Longhorns in the pros

Zalatoris on Spieth: 'A Couple of Ridiculous 30- or 40-Footers'

Right before Former Longhorns golfer Jordan Spieth fired a 9-under 63, Will Zalatoris told everyone what to expect

USATSI_15671979
News

Texas Longhorns Freshman Forward Greg Brown To Enter 2021 NBA Draft

Texas Longhorns standout freshman forward Greg Brown announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday

E0VbDVqWQAEdU_b
News

Loved Ones Attend Celebration of Life For Texas Longhorns LB Jake Ehlinger

Family and Friends of Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of Sam, remember the impact and legacy of a life taken too soon.

USATSI_11930817
News

Longhorns No Longer Favorites To Add USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote?

Have the Texas Longhorns fallen behind in the chase for USC Transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote?