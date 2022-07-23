How Bo Davis' Viral Rant Changed Texas RB Bijan Robinson's Outlook With Program

ARLINGTON -- Bo Davis had finally hit his wall as the Texas bus pulled out of the parking lot of Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The Longhorns were coming off a 30-7 loss against the Iowa State Cyclones, making it four straight after leading at halftime.

Davis, Texas' defensive line coach, followed Steve Sarkisian from Alabama to the Forty Acres in hopes of bringing the Longhorns back to winning ways. This wasn't the Texas he grew up with. More specifically, this wasn't the type of culture he expected to see in Austin after a loss.

Players talking. Laughing. Texting. That was enough for him to speak — or scream — his frustrations into the dark Iowa night.

"I got my ass kicked and you motherf***ers wanna laugh!" Davis bellowed to a crowded bus. "S***'s f***in' real! You think it's a goddamn joke!

"And, some of you motherf***ers do transfer out this motherf***er because I'm tired of this s***! This s***'s goddamn real!"

Davis' outburst didn't resonate with every player that evening. It did with running back Bijan Robinson, who at that moment saw the true colors of those who weren't here for the right reasons.

"It's just about weeding out that energy that we did not need on the team from last year to this year,” Robinson said at Big 12 Media Days. “Now seeing us being the player-led team and do what we have to do to get where Texas has been before — we're not letting up for anything. If something is going on, we are going to address it right away. If something negative comes into our culture, we're just going to have to address because all the waiting to see what happens or comes out of the situation, that's how you lose the edge."

Texas finished the season losing six of its last seven outings, the longest losing streak since 1956. Sarkisian is entering Year 2 with large expectations, and boosters are keeping a close eye on the status of the program.

Robinson's comments are warranted when looking at the program's status from a season ago. Veterans such as safety B.J. Foster, defensive back Chris Adimora, receiver Joshua Moore and others elected to transfer following a down year.

Robinson won't hold it against them, but he understands where they sit on Davis' comments.

The Longhorns moving forward will be meeting a new standard. It's not one set in motion by Davis or Sarkisian or any coach for the matter. It's set by themselves and Robinson is at the forefront of the list.

A rising junior, Robinson isn't viewed as the young gun anymore. He's been a leader since he took his first carry back in 2020, but he's now the face of Texas football. He's a Heisman candidate. A preseason All-American. A favorite to be the first running back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Don't let the NIL endorsements and accolades fool you; Robinson is as humble as they come. He's also hungry and determined for perfection both on the field and in the locker room. And those who aren't on the same page as him can and will be shown the door.

Davis set the tone for Robinson and others to carry out the message. Those who listened in silence remain in Austin, hungry to quiet the critics and doubters for good.

"We're just trying to do everything right in addressing things that need to be addressed," Robinson said. "All the negative energy, we're trying not to have that for the team."

The Longhorns open the season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.

